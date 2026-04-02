Paul Markovich Discusses Healthcare Reform Through the Worthy Movement on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American healthcare system is at a breaking point, burdening families, employers and government with rising costs while too often failing to deliver consistent, affordable, high-quality care. Recently, Paul Markovich, president and Chief Executive Officer of Ascendiun and creator of the national healthcare reform initiative Worthy, conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to address the urgent need to reset the future of health care.

During the interviews, Markovich discussed Worthy, a growing national health reform initiative dedicated to transforming the American healthcare system into one that is accessible, affordable and focused on improving health outcomes for every person. Drawing on more than 30 years of experience in the industry, he outlined why incremental change is no longer enough and why bold, systemic reform is required now.

Markovich emphasized that the current system often rewards volume over value, creating incentives that can put profits ahead of patients. Through Worthy, he is advocating for clear, practical reforms that realign the system around what matters most: better health outcomes, lower costs and a more humane patient experience.

The Worthy framework focuses on four major pillars:

Ensure every American has access to a comprehensive, real-time digital health record that can personalize care and reduce administrative costs.

that can personalize care and reduce administrative costs. Break the “do more, get paid more” fee-for-service model that puts profits before patients and create a system that rewards value, accountability, and outcomes.

that puts profits before patients and create a system that rewards value, accountability, and outcomes. Make prescription drugs accessible and affordable by eliminating kickbacks (rebates, fees, and spread pricing) that drive up costs for patients.

by eliminating kickbacks (rebates, fees, and spread pricing) that drive up costs for patients. Put the healthcare system on a budget to create affordability, predictability, and long-term sustainability.

Markovich explained that while many of these solutions are straightforward in concept, meaningful transformation requires collective action from consumers, employers and policymakers. He called for tough love for the industry, acknowledging the lifesaving care it provides while demanding better performance, greater accountability and sustainable costs.

Through Worthy, Markovich is advocating for targeted legislative and regulatory reforms designed to put patients over profits and create a healthcare system that is both innovative and financially sustainable. He stressed that with decisive action, the nation can dramatically improve health outcomes, reduce costs and deliver care that is truly worthy of American families.

The satellite media tour provided viewers with insight into how systemic change can be achieved through coordinated efforts and measurable goals. By shifting from fee-for-service models to outcome-based payment structures, increasing transparency in drug pricing and modernizing healthcare infrastructure, Worthy aims to spark a national movement focused on long-term, sustainable reform.

For more information about the Worthy movement and its mission to reset the future of health care, visit thisisworthy.com.

BIO:

Paul Markovich is the creator of Worthy and the president and Chief Executive Officer of Ascendiun, a nonprofit and ultimate parent company of Blue Shield of California, Blue Shield Promise Health Plan, Altais, and Stellarus. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Blue Shield of California. The Ascendiun family of companies is dedicated to advancing better health outcomes, making care more affordable, and addressing the unique needs of diverse communities. In his role as president and Chief Executive Officer of Ascendiun, Markovich has testified before the U.S. Congress on healthcare affordability and system reform, bringing a nonprofit perspective to national policy discussions. He is also the founder of Worthy; a movement focused on rebuilding the U.S. healthcare system from the inside out and putting people over profits.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Ascendiun.

Media Contact:

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de80ea77-eaa6-4417-a589-157089eafbf1