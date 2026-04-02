Dassault Aviation: Shareholding Conservation Commitments

Shareholding Conservation Commitments

Dassault Aviation has been informed by certain shareholders and corporate officers of the signing on March 11, 2026, of two shareholding conservation commitments for Dassault Aviation shares, entered into for the application of Article 787 B of the French General Tax Code.

These commitments were entered into by the following shareholders and corporate officers:

Groupement Industriel Marcel Dassault, Mr. Eric Trappier, Mr. Loïk Segalen.





The commitment concerning Mr. Trappier covers a total of 16,565,001 Dassault Aviation shares, representing 21.31% of the capital and 25.49% of voting rights as of March 6, 2026. It has a duration of 2 years.

The commitment concerning Mr. Segalen covers a total of 16,550,001 Dassault Aviation shares, representing 21.29% of the capital and 25.48% of voting rights as of March 6, 2026. It has a duration of 2 years.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,800 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2025, Dassault Aviation had about 15,000 employees and reported revenues of € 7,42 billion.

dassault-aviation.com

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communication

Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com

Mathieu Durand - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Investor Relations

Louis Proisy - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 59 51 - louis.proisy@dassault-aviation.com

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