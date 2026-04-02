aangine by Continuous Software and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Intelligent Planning Platform to Government Agencies

DUBLIN and RESTON, Va., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aangine by Continuous Software, the intelligent software platform designed for strategic portfolio planning, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as aangine’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s intelligent planning platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to make aangine available to Public Sector organizations through trusted, established Government contract vehicles,” said John Reuben, Managing Director, North America, at Continuous Software. “Government leaders operate in an environment of constant change, where funding, priorities and mission requirements can shift rapidly. Through this partnership, agencies can access aangine’s algorithmically driven planning platform and AI Portfolio Analyst within their existing technology ecosystems, enabling more informed scenario comparisons, stronger strategic alignment and faster, more confident decision-making. We look forward to working alongside Carahsoft and its reseller partners to help Government organizations plan with greater clarity, transparency and measurable impact.”

aangine is an intelligent planning platform that helps Public Sector organizations transition from static annual planning to ongoing, data-driven portfolio decision-making. It integrates data from existing systems such as PPM tools, ERPs, agile platforms and other operational sources. When priorities shift, aangine allows leaders to compare scenarios, assess the downstream effects of funding or resource adjustments and adapt plans more quickly and confidently. Its algorithmic planning helps agencies align personnel, budgets and priorities with the most important outcomes, enhancing portfolio prioritization in environments where change is constant and resources are limited. Designed to complement existing systems rather than replace them, aangine can be adopted swiftly and scaled through established Government contract vehicles.

“We are pleased to partner with aangine, as their intelligent planning platform addresses one of the Public Sector’s most pressing challenges—aligning strategy, funding and execution in an increasingly dynamic environment,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President for DevSecOps Solutions at Carahsoft. “By providing agencies with real-time foresight and the ability to model change before it happens, aangine empowers leaders to make smarter, faster and more accountable decisions. This partnership strengthens Carahsoft and our reseller partners’ ability to deliver innovative solutions that help Government agencies maximize the impact of limited resources, while accelerating mission outcomes.”

aangine by Continuous Software’s intelligent planning platform is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 662-3222 or continuoussoftware@carahsoft.com. Explore aangine by Continuous Software’s solutions here.

About aangine by Continuous Software

aangine by Continuous Software is an intelligent planning platform designed to help organizations move from static, annual planning to continuous, data-driven decision making. By connecting and unifying data from existing systems such as PPM tools, ERPs, agile platforms, and spreadsheets, aangine gives leaders real-time visibility across people, budgets, priorities, constraints, and dependencies. Its algorithmic planning capabilities enable teams to run what-if scenarios, quickly understand the impact of change, and make more confident decisions without replacing the systems they already use. Continuous Software helps organizations improve strategic alignment, adapt faster to change, and plan with greater clarity, transparency, and measurable impact.

Contact

John Reuben

Managing Director, North America

Continuous Software

1 (978) 852-2144

john.reuben@continuous.software

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for DevSecOps, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com