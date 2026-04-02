MoneyFlare Launches No-Code AI Trading Bot for Beginners to Help You Quickly Start Crypto Trading

New York, USA, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading crypto trading platform MoneyFlare has officially launched its no-code AI trading bot, designed to help beginners easily start crypto trading. This innovative AI Trading App simplifies the complexities of crypto trading, allowing mobile users to activate quantitative trading with a single click, without the need for any coding or complex setups.

MoneyFlare’s No-Code AI Trading Bot combines advanced artificial intelligence with expert-optimized strategies, enabling users to automate their trading without requiring any coding knowledge. The platform’s simple design allows beginners to set up and activate trading strategies easily using their mobile devices, making it an ideal solution for first-time traders.





No Complex Setup Required, Start Automated Trading with Ease

Many crypto trading apps require users to configure complicated settings or write code, which can be overwhelming for beginners. In contrast, MoneyFlare’s AI Trading App eliminates these complexities, providing a hassle-free experience. Users can simply register, choose the trading strategy that suits them, and click “Start” to begin fully automated trading.

Whether the market is volatile or stable, MoneyFlare’s AI trading bot executes trades based on real-time market data and optimized strategies, automatically adjusting decisions to help users capitalize on profit opportunities.

AI + Expert Team 24/7 Strategy Optimization for Powerful Profitability and Accuracy

MoneyFlare’s AI trading bot doesn’t just rely on machine learning and AI predictions; it also incorporates real-time expert strategy optimization. With continuous expert oversight, the bot is able to adapt to changing market conditions, enhancing its profitability and accuracy.

Real-Time Market Data Analysis : By analyzing market sentiment and technical indicators, the AI bot quickly identifies market trends.

: By analyzing market sentiment and technical indicators, the AI bot quickly identifies market trends. Expert Optimization: Combining expert feedback and real-time adjustments, the bot continuously fine-tunes its strategies, ensuring peak performance in any market phase.

Mobile-Friendly, Control the Market Anytime, Anywhere

MoneyFlare’s Crypto Trading App fully supports mobile operation, allowing users to access market trends and monitor trades on the go. Whether at home, in the office, or while traveling, users can make adjustments to their trading strategies and track earnings directly from their smartphones, ensuring that trading remains uninterrupted.

Why Choose MoneyFlare’s AI Trading Bot

Simple and Easy to Use : No coding required—get started with just a few simple steps.

: No coding required—get started with just a few simple steps. Powerful Profitability : With expert-optimized strategies and AI integration, the bot maximizes trading potential.

: With expert-optimized strategies and AI integration, the bot maximizes trading potential. 24/7 Strategy Optimization : Experts continuously optimize the strategies, ensuring the bot is always making the best decisions.

: Experts continuously optimize the strategies, ensuring the bot is always making the best decisions. Mobile-Friendly: Fully supports mobile operation, enabling you to monitor and adjust your trades anywhere, anytime.

MoneyFlare offers a seamless and intelligent trading experience, helping beginners easily enter the crypto market while maintaining high accuracy and profitability.

About MoneyFlare

MoneyFlare is a leading crypto trading platform designed to automate trading and maximize profits. With advanced AI technology and expert-optimized strategies, the platform offers fully automated trading solutions for both beginners and experienced traders.

For more information, visit MoneyFlare Official Website.

Contact Information:

Email: help@moneyflare.com

Website: www.moneyflare.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.