ARCTOS Technology Solutions Achieves FAA Milestone with Approved Debris Analysis Methodology for Commercial Space Industry

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has issued ARCTOS Technology Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of DCS Corporation, a Safety Element approval for its Debris Analysis Methodology to satisfy requirements relating to debris analysis for space launch and re-entry.

The safety element approval is a formal FAA determination that ARCTOS Technology Solutions' debris analysis methodology meets regulatory requirements and can be used across multiple license applications, reducing the need for repeated, case-by-case technical review. Under the safety element approval, ARCTOS Technology Solutions may offer its debris analysis methodology services to vehicle operators to produce reports and data to meet license application requirements of 14 CFR § 450.121(d)(2)-(3), and the corresponding requirements in 14 CFR § 450.115(c), accelerating approval timelines and lowering development burden.

"Developing qualified methodologies to meet the 14 CFR § 450 standards has been an expensive and time-consuming process for operators in the space launch and re-entry industry, and debris analysis under 450.121 is one of the most technically complex elements to meet," said Chris Wacek, Vice President & Air and Space Analytics Division Manager. "This investment in an approved Safety Element for the 450.121 process will enable a faster and more streamlined approach to license approvals for the commercial space industry by reducing the level of bespoke technical review by both operators and the FAA licensing teams."

About ARCTOS Technology Solutions

ARCTOS Technology Solutions, is an experienced software and services provider in the flight safety analysis domain, providing full-spectrum technical services to support flight safety analysis and licensing to commercial operators and regulators in the US and internationally. In addition to professional services, the company licenses its best-in-class AVRA software suite to organizations interested in developing in-house flight safety risk analysis capabilities. ARCTOS Technology Solutions encourages new or existing operators interested in learning how they might make use of the Safety Element, or who are otherwise looking for support with Part 450 licensing, to reach out to Adit Rudrakshi (aditya.rudrakshi@arctos-us.com).

As of 28 February 2026, ARCTOS Technology Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of DCS Corporation.

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

DCS Media

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