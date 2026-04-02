Take 5 Oil Change Expands in the Toledo Region with New Location in Tiffin, Ohio

TIFFIN, Ohio, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, announced today the grand opening of its first Tiffin shop at 806 W Market St. The new location marks the first shop in Seneca County, bringing “pit stop fast” routine car maintenance to local drivers. Featuring two service bays, customers can remain comfortably in their car while receiving a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes. Located near both Tiffin University and Heidelberg University, the shop offers a convenient solution for busy students and commuters who need quick, reliable car care between classes, work, and trips home.

“Opening our first Take 5 Oil Change in Tiffin is about more than entering a new market — it’s about becoming part of the community,” said Tim Austin, President of Take 5 Oil Change. “We’re proud to serve local drivers with a fast, convenient experience that respects their time, while building relationships with the people who live, study, and work here every day.”

At every Take 5 Oil Change, customers stay comfortably in their cars while technicians complete a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes. Every service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build loyalty and fuel growth across approximately 1,300 locations nationwide.

“Opening our first Take 5 Oil Change in Tiffin puts us right on a busy corridor where drivers have been waiting for convenient, reliable service,” said Marco Donnarumma, District Manager at Take 5 Oil Change. “With two universities nearby, this location will serve a mix of students and local residents, and our team will bring the fast, transparent service Take 5 is known for.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change is offering customers $25 toward any oil change for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5.com/locations.

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to approximately 1,300 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in about 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com/





New Take 5 Oil Change in Tiffin

Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

take5@konnectagency.com



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