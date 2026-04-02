Oatey Co. Promotes John Wright to Vice President, Analytics

CLEVELAND, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, announced today that John Wright has been promoted to Vice President, Analytics.

Since joining Oatey in January 2025, Wright has made a significant impact by advancing the company’s data and analytics capabilities. He developed a multi-year analytics strategy, delivered transformative reporting solutions and championed the use of data-driven insights across the organization.

In his new role, Wright will lead forward-looking analytics strategies while overseeing AI exploration, pilot initiatives and the foundational capabilities needed to ensure alignment with business priorities and effective risk management.

“There is a tremendous opportunity to harness data and emerging technologies like AI to shape how we operate and make decisions,” said Wright. “I’m proud of the strong foundation we’re building and the work of our talented analytics team, and will continue partnering across the organization to expand our capabilities, generate actionable insights and strengthen efficiency for our customers and teams.”

“We are at a pivotal moment in how data and AI are reshaping our industry, and John is the right leader to guide us forward,” said Liz Wells, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer at Oatey. “John’s deep technical expertise, coupled with his strategic mindset and track record of delivering impactful analytics solutions, positions us to accelerate growth, advance innovation and strengthen how we leverage data across the business.”

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

CONTACT:

Amanda Keiber

Sr. Director, Marketing Communications | Oatey Co.

akeiber@oatey.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f965885e-24c8-4c5f-b5d4-54c68eb52b08