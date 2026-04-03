Ontex convenes its annual general shareholders’ meeting

Regulated information

Aalst, Belgium, April 3, 2026 – Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], a leading international developer and producer of personal care solutions, convenes its annual general shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 14:00 CEST. The meeting will take place at the company’s headquarters, located at Korte Keppestraat 21, 9320 Aalst in Belgium.

The agenda, proposed resolutions and other documents relating to the annual general shareholders’ meeting are available on ontex.com/agm-shareholder-information.









Enquiries

Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 333 730 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com Media Catherine Weyne +32 53 333 622 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com





About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare, primarily in Europe and North America. The group employs around 5,000 people, with plants and offices in 12 countries, and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussel. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.





ONTEX Group NV

Korte Keppestraat 21 – 9320 Erembodegem (Aalst) – Belgium 0550.880.915 RPR Ghent – Division Dendermonde

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