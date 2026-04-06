Audited annual report 2025

AS Merko Ehitus consolidated audited financial results for 2025 remain unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 5 February 2026.

STATEMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

Dear shareholders and readers,

We have left behind another rather uncertain year, similar to few recent ones. A year ago, we cautiously hoped for some clarification of the situation in the world, but we must admit that this expectation did not materialise – global politics has only added to the uncertainty. This has also affected Merko’s workload in both construction services and real estate development during the period under review.



In 2024, we were engaged in several large projects that had been started in earlier years, and these were completed as planned during 2025. The pace of signing new contracts was slower in 2024 and in the first half of 2025. However, the second half of 2025 showed a clear improvement, and preparatory efforts resulted in new major contracts. The most extensive and thorough preparation was carried out by our Lithuanian colleagues and in the first days of the current year resulted in the signing of the largest contracts in Merko’s history for the construction of two lots of the Rūdninkai defence campus. Given their scale and nature, these contracts will begin to contribute to revenue gradually in 2026 and onwards.

High global turbulence continues to restrain investments, particularly private investments. At present, most major investments are made mainly by the public sector, largely in defence and infrastructure, for understandable reasons. Investments in the energy sector, especially in renewable energy, have declined compared to the previous period.

In times of change, flexibility becomes especially important, and we have adapted our business models accordingly. Alongside the successful real estate development partnership in the Noblessner area of Tallinn, we signed two similar cooperation agreements in 2025 for the development of the Krulli quarter in Tallinn and the Uus-Karlowa quarter in Tartu. The Rūdninkai project marks a significant expansion of our PPP business Lithuania and will provide the company with a stable workload for years ahead. A strategic decision made several years ago to invest in network companies operating under the Connecto brand has also clearly proven its value. In recent years, Connecto companies have substantially expanded their operations in Latvia and Lithuania, and in 2025 this investment in the joint venture accounted for as much as one quarter of Merko’s consolidated net profit.

Alongside the continued high level of consumer confidence in Lithuania, situation has also improved in Estonia and Latvia. As a result, in 2025 we were able to start construction of more than three times as many new apartments as in 2024. This creates strong potential for real estate development results in 2026 and the years ahead, particularly as the pace of signing pre‑sales agreements has also increased.

Our companies, projects, and employees received numerous recognitions during the year. The most notable honours were awarded to Saulius Putrimas, Head of Merko Lithuania, who was named CEO of the Year 2025 by a leading Lithuanian business newspaper, and to Estonian Project Director Ahti Suppi, who received the prestigious “Builder of the Year” title in Estonia. We are also pleased that our contribution to the cultural sector has been recognised alongside our other social initiatives, with the Estonian Ministry of Culture awarding Merko the title of Culture Friend of the Year.

Our sincere thanks to all Merko employees, whose shared commitment once again made it possible to conclude a successful year. We thank homebuyers for their continued trust in the Merko brand. Our appreciation also goes to our clients and partners, whose cooperation enables us to create high‑quality and well‑designed homes, buildings, and infrastructure.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

in thousand euros

2025 2024 Revenue 310,941 539,049 Cost of goods sold (255,081) (443,162) Gross profit 55,860 95,887 Marketing expenses (5,823) (5,030) General and administrative expenses (17,478) (21,908) Other operating income 2,285 5,724 Other operating expenses (501) (2,190) Operating profit 34,343 72,483 Finance income 1,208 2,017 Finance costs (1,164) (2,950) Loss from investments in subsidiaries - (5,087) Profit from joint ventures 10,381 9,951 Profit before tax 44,768 76,414 Corporate income tax expense (4,850) (11,820) Net profit for financial year 39,918 64,594 incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 39,918 64,668 net profit attributable to non-controlling interest - (74) Other comprehensive income (loss), which can subsequently be classified in the income statement Currency translation differences of foreign entities 20 105 Comprehensive income for the period 39,938 64,699 incl. attributable to equity holders of the parent 39,938 64,764 attributable to non-controlling interest - (65) Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR) 2.26 3.65

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

in thousand euros

31.12.2025 31.12.2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 41,424 91,879 Short-term deposits 18,000 10,000 Trade and other receivables 43,658 51,419 Prepaid corporate income tax 1,347 270 Inventories 219,812 196,521 324,241 350,089 Non-current assets Investments in joint ventures 31,957 21,571 Other shares and securities 80 80 Other long-term loans and receivables 20,658 40,196 Deferred income tax assets 2,874 5,056 Investment property 12,395 12,606 Property, plant and equipment 22,117 17,147 Intangible assets 714 350 90,795 97,006 TOTAL ASSETS 415,036 447,095 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 3,079 21,303 Payables and prepayments 95,920 129,786 Income tax liability 510 7,101 Deferred income from government grant 2 - Short-term provisions 10,426 7,678 109,937 165,868 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 30,012 12,102 Deferred income tax liability 7,448 6,148 Other long-term payables 7,073 8,719 44,533 26,969 TOTAL LIABILITIES 154,470 192,837 EQUITY Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital 7,929 7,929 Statutory reserve capital 793 793 Currency translation differences (21) (41) Retained earnings 251,865 245,577 260,566 254,258 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 415,036 447,095

A copy of AS Merko Ehitus audited annual report for 2025 is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko’s web page (group.merko.ee ) . The ESEF-compliant machine-readable annual report is prepared only in Estonian language.

Ivo Volkov

Chairman of Management Board

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

ivo.volkov@merko.ee

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. As at the end of 2025, the group employed 613 people, and the group’s revenue for 2025 was EUR 311 million.

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