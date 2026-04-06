Vitaquest International Appoints Tim Condron as Chief Executive Officer

WEST CALDWELL, N.J., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitaquest International LLC, a leading U.S. contract manufacturer of dietary supplements and nutraceuticals and a member of the CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc. group, today announced the appointment of Tim Condron as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2026. Condron brings more than two decades of executive leadership in regulated manufacturing environments, with a proven record of scaling operations, building high-performance teams, and driving sustained commercial growth.

“Tim’s combination of regulatory expertise, operational rigor, and commercial leadership makes him ideally suited to build on the strong foundation Vitaquest has established,” said Alan Yu, Deputy Chairman of CK Life Sciences. “We are confident he will accelerate the company’s growth, deepen customer partnerships, and continue to deliver exceptional value across the organization.”

Condron joins Vitaquest from BestCo Inc., where he served as President and Chief Operating Officer. During his tenure, he led a significant strategic transformation as the organization evolved from food-standard confectionery manufacturing to full compliance with FDA drug and supplement regulations. This required reengineering quality systems, upgrading operational processes across multiple sites, and building a supply chain infrastructure capable of supporting a more complex regulatory environment. At the same time, he expanded commercial relationships across major CPG brands and leading retailers in the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Trained as a chemical engineer with additional qualifications in management accounting, Condron is also a Certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt, reflecting a strong foundation in data-driven operational excellence. His combination of technical depth, commercial instinct, and leadership experience positions him to guide Vitaquest through its next phase of growth.

“Vitaquest has built a strong reputation for quality, innovation, and partnership across the supplement industry,” said Condron. “As we move forward, our focus is clear: putting our customers at the center of everything we do, delivering disruptive innovation that fuels their growth, and continuing to build a workplace where our people can thrive. I look forward to working closely with our customers and our team to shape the next chapter of Vitaquest’s success.”

Vitaquest’s 2026 strategy is anchored in three core priorities: driving customer-centricity in all aspects of the business, accelerating innovation that enables meaningful growth for its partners, and strengthening its position as an employer of choice across its platform. Under Condron’s leadership, the company will continue to invest in capabilities, talent, and systems that enhance speed, quality, and collaboration across its operations.

Vitaquest offers a comprehensive range of services, from formulation design and product development to contract manufacturing, packaging, and fulfillment, serving brands across multiple dosage forms including capsules, tablets, powders, and specialty formats.

Condron succeeds Patrick Brueggman, who is retiring after eight years of service to Vitaquest. Brueggman will continue to support the company in an advisory capacity, providing strategic counsel during the leadership transition.

For more information about Vitaquest’s contract manufacturing capabilities, visit Vitaquest.com .

About Vitaquest International LLC

Headquartered in West Caldwell, New Jersey, USA, Vitaquest International LLC is an industry-leading contract manufacturer and development partner for dietary supplements and functional foods. A leader in the design and development of new, standards-based quality initiatives, a comprehensive commitment to quality — called TotalQ™ — is at the core of Vitaquest as a company. With over 45 years of history, Vitaquest has the market insight, global reach, and scale of operations to support emerging and existing consumer brands from the idea to the store shelf — with flawless execution in every phase.



Contact: Erin Robbins

MarketPlace

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