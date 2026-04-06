Amplify ETFs Declares March Income Distributions for Crypto Monthly Option Income ETFs

CHICAGO, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces March income distribution rates for its digital asset suite of option income ETFs: BAGY, BITY, EHY, ETTY, SOLM, and XRPM.



There is no guarantee distributions will be made. Distributions stated included an estimated return of capital of: BAGY 98%, BITY 97%, EHY 97%, ETTY 96%, SOLM 99%, XRPM 97%. See forms 19a-1.

The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For the most recent month-end performance, please visit the Fund’s website at AmplifyETFs.com.

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Standardized Performance: BAGY | BITY | EHY | ETTY | SOLM | XRPM

Prospectus: BAGY | BITY | EHY | ETTY | SOLM | XRPM

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $19 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2026). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more, visit AmplifyETFs.com.

Sales Contact:



Amplify ETFs

855-267-3837

info@amplifyetfs.com Media Contacts:



Gregory for Amplify ETFs

Kerry Davis

610-228-2098

amplifyetfs@gregoryagency.com



1Distribution Rate is the normalized current distribution (annualized) over NAV per share. 30-Day SEC Yield is a standard yield calculation developed by the Securities and Exchange Commission that allows for fairer comparisons among bond funds. It is based on the most recent month end. This figure reflects the income earned from dividends – excluding option income – during the period after deducting the Fund’s expenses for the period.

The Funds do not invest directly in Bitcoin, Ether, Solana and XRP (“Digital Assets”).

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee distributions will be made. There is no guarantee the investment strategy will be successful. The Funds are considered to be non-diversified. The Funds are actively managed and their performance reflects the investment decisions the Adviser makes for the Funds.

Digital assets are highly speculative assets with a volatile market subject to rapid shifts, regulatory uncertainty, and adoption challenges. Issues such as slow transaction speeds, variable fees, and price swings amplify these risks.

Digital asset regulation remains unsettled, and trading of ETP shares on U.S. exchanges may be halted due to market conditions or exchange discretion. Options are volatile and influenced by the underlying asset, interest and currency rates, and expected volatility driven by political and economic factors. Option strategies, including covered calls, may limit upside potential while exposing the Fund to downside risk, and may result in substantial losses, with premiums providing limited protection.

The Funds may use FLEX Options, which can be less liquid than standardized options, making it difficult to close positions at desired times or prices. Monthly distributions may include return of capital, which reduces an investor’s cost basis and may increase losses.

Amplify Investments LLC serves as the investment adviser to the Funds. Kelly Strategic Management, LLC and Penserra Capital Management LLC each serve as investment sub-advisers to the Funds.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.