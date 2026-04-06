Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at March 31, 2026 was $81.26 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 1.1% and 29.6%, respectively. These compare with the 3.9% and 34.8% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at March 31, 2026, the leverage represented 11.8% of CGI’s net assets, down from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and 15.1% at March 31, 2025.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at March 31, 2026 was $46.92, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -0.1% and 32.6%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2026 were as follows:
|Industrials
|20.7%
|Energy
|18.8%
|Information Technology
|17.3%
|Materials
|17.2%
|Financials
|12.3%
|Consumer Discretionary
|9.0%
|Real Estate
|2.8%
|Communication Services
|1.2%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.7%
The top ten investments which comprised 35.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2026 were as follows:
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|5.3%
|Celestica Inc.
|4.5%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|4.3%
|Cameco Corporation
|3.6%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|3.3%
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|3.2%
|Royal Bank of Canada
|2.9%
|TFI International Inc.
|2.8%
|Dollarama Inc.
|2.8%
|Shopify Inc.
|2.7%
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca