Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

 | Source: Canadian General Investments, Limited Canadian General Investments, Limited

TORONTO, Canada, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at March 31, 2026 was $81.26 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 1.1% and 29.6%, respectively. These compare with the 3.9% and 34.8% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at March 31, 2026, the leverage represented 11.8% of CGI’s net assets, down from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and 15.1% at March 31, 2025.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at March 31, 2026 was $46.92, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -0.1% and 32.6%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2026 were as follows:

Industrials20.7%
Energy18.8%
Information Technology17.3%
Materials17.2%
Financials12.3%
Consumer Discretionary9.0%
Real Estate2.8%
Communication Services1.2%
Cash & Cash Equivalents0.7%
  

The top ten investments which comprised 35.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2026 were as follows:

Franco-Nevada Corporation5.3%
Celestica Inc.4.5%
NVIDIA Corporation4.3%
Cameco Corporation3.6%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited3.3%
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.3.2%
Royal Bank of Canada2.9%
TFI International Inc.2.8%
Dollarama Inc.2.8%
Shopify Inc.2.7%
  

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


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