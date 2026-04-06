Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at March 31, 2026 was $81.26 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 1.1% and 29.6%, respectively. These compare with the 3.9% and 34.8% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at March 31, 2026, the leverage represented 11.8% of CGI’s net assets, down from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and 15.1% at March 31, 2025.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at March 31, 2026 was $46.92, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -0.1% and 32.6%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2026 were as follows:

Industrials 20.7% Energy 18.8% Information Technology 17.3% Materials 17.2% Financials 12.3% Consumer Discretionary 9.0% Real Estate 2.8% Communication Services 1.2% Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.7%

The top ten investments which comprised 35.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2026 were as follows:

Franco-Nevada Corporation 5.3% Celestica Inc. 4.5% NVIDIA Corporation 4.3% Cameco Corporation 3.6% Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 3.3% First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.2% Royal Bank of Canada 2.9% TFI International Inc. 2.8% Dollarama Inc. 2.8% Shopify Inc. 2.7%