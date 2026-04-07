Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 14 2026

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount
DKK		  
Accumulated until 27 March 2026101,283668.6667,723,666  
Monday, 30 March 20261,000649.15649,147  
Tuesday, 31 March 20261,000659.00659,000  
Wednesday, 1 April 20261,000668.00668,000  
Thursday, 2 April 2026---  
Friday, 3 April 2026---  
In the period 30 March 2026 - 3 April 20263,000658.721,976,147  
Accumulated until 3 April 2026104,283668.3769,699,813  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,342,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.37% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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2026-04-07 FBM26-19 SBB-w14 ENG SBB2026 Week 14
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