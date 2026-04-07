Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 14 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 27 March 2026
|101,283
|668.66
|67,723,666
|Monday, 30 March 2026
|1,000
|649.15
|649,147
|Tuesday, 31 March 2026
|1,000
|659.00
|659,000
|Wednesday, 1 April 2026
|1,000
|668.00
|668,000
|Thursday, 2 April 2026
|-
|-
|-
|Friday, 3 April 2026
|-
|-
|-
|In the period 30 March 2026 - 3 April 2026
|3,000
|658.72
|1,976,147
|Accumulated until 3 April 2026
|104,283
|668.37
|69,699,813
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,342,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.37% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
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