Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 14 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount

DKK Accumulated until 27 March 2026 101,283 668.66 67,723,666 Monday, 30 March 2026 1,000 649.15 649,147 Tuesday, 31 March 2026 1,000 659.00 659,000 Wednesday, 1 April 2026 1,000 668.00 668,000 Thursday, 2 April 2026 - - - Friday, 3 April 2026 - - - In the period 30 March 2026 - 3 April 2026 3,000 658.72 1,976,147 Accumulated until 3 April 2026 104,283 668.37 69,699,813 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,342,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.37% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments