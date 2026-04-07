Micropolis to Participate in Maxim Group’s AI Infrastructure Virtual Conference on April 7, 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Robotics (“Micropolis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles (“UGVs”) and AI-driven autonomous mobility solutions, announced Fareed Aljawhari, Founder & CEO, will participate in a fireside chat as part of Maxim Group’s AI Infrastructure Virtual Conference, Powering the AI Revolution – Building the Infrastructure Behind Generative AI, to be held today, April 7, 2026.

Fireside Chat

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 7, 2026, 4:00 p.m. ET

Speakers: Fareed Aljawhari, Founder & CEO

Webcast Link: https://digital.maximgrp.com/events/powering-the-ai-revolution-04072026

Interested investors can register for access to the live webcast through Maxim Group’s event platform at https://digital.maximgrp.com/events/powering-the-ai-revolution-04072026.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with Micropolis, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at Micropolis@kcsa.com.

About Micropolis Robotics

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (“UGVs”), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information, please visit www.micropolis.ai.

Micropolis Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

Micropolis@KCSA.com