AlphaSense Scales Global Operations to Meet Surging Demand for Applied AI

NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaSense , the AI platform redefining market intelligence for the business and financial world, is expanding its global operations across Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) to meet growing demand for its Applied AI and domain-specific AI workflows. The company continues to see strong regional momentum, including rapid growth across both APAC and EMEA over the past year.

These investments include two strategic leadership hires, expanded AI capabilities for translations and multi-language document analysis, and expanded proprietary and regional content – supporting a growing customer base across financial services, life sciences, technology, energy, and industrials, including Baillie Gifford, BHP Group, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, Dyson, Samsung, ServiceNow, Singtel, and Volkswagen AG. Since opening its Singapore hub in 2023, AlphaSense’s APAC customer growth exceeds 50% year-over-year, which is supported by a team of over 120 people across sales and marketing.

“AlphaSense is at a critical stage in our journey to our next phase of growth,” said Kiva Kolstein, President and Chief Revenue Officer at AlphaSense. “For years we’ve had team members on the ground in India, Singapore, London, Finland, and elsewhere across both regions to provide customers with essential support and partnership. Today, AI is no longer a nice-to-have – it’s a fundamental requirement. In high-stakes environments like investing, corporate strategy, and market intelligence, the winners do not have more information. They are the teams that can turn trusted intelligence into conviction faster than everyone else. With our investments in people, operations, and content, we have never been in a better position than we are today to scale AlphaSense globally and help inform market-moving decisions.”

Latest updates to address growing global demand for AlphaSense include:

Executive Hires to Enhance Global Operations: Julia Lecocq joined the company as SVP of International Corporate Sales and UK Country Manager. As a 20-year sales and go-to-market veteran with previous leadership positions at GLG and Percolate, Lecocq will lead AlphaSense’s UK and EMEA strategy, focusing on connecting regional demand and global scalability. In addition, June Boo joined as VP of Corporate Sales and Singapore Country Manager. Formerly Head of Asia Business, LinkedIn for Sales, Boo will oversee AlphaSense’s Singapore hub, driving adoption across APAC’s rapidly evolving financial and corporate sectors.

Julia Lecocq joined the company as SVP of International Corporate Sales and UK Country Manager. As a 20-year sales and go-to-market veteran with previous leadership positions at GLG and Percolate, Lecocq will lead AlphaSense’s UK and EMEA strategy, focusing on connecting regional demand and global scalability. In addition, June Boo joined as VP of Corporate Sales and Singapore Country Manager. Formerly Head of Asia Business, LinkedIn for Sales, Boo will oversee AlphaSense’s Singapore hub, driving adoption across APAC’s rapidly evolving financial and corporate sectors. Enhanced Multi-Language Platform Capabilities: In addition to existing multi-language sources and global company coverage, including over 10 million private companies across EMEA and Japan, users can now use Generative Search to translate and analyze multi-language documents, bridging the gap in markets where English-language coverage is limited.

In addition to existing multi-language sources and global company coverage, including over 10 million private companies across EMEA and Japan, users can now use Generative Search to translate and analyze multi-language documents, bridging the gap in markets where English-language coverage is limited. Regional Content: AlphaSense continues to expand its global content footprint, combining a vast intelligence universe of over 500 million business documents across more than 37 languages – including Mandarin, Japanese, and Spanish – with growing proprietary content. This year, AlphaSense plans to more than double its Tegus Expert Transcript Library across APAC and EMEA, driven by AlphaSense's AI Interviewer and Channel Checks agents. Together, this provides users with localized macro, regulatory, and company-level intelligence , as well as unique, on-the-ground perspectives and hard-to-find insights.



In October 2025, AlphaSense announced it had surpassed more than $500 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), reflecting growing demand for domain-specific AI workflows and Applied AI that is trusted, compliant, and designed to help decision-makers act with conviction. To learn more about careers at AlphaSense and working at the forefront of AI, visit the careers page .