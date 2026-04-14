AlphaSense Appoints Samantha Greenberg as Chief Financial Officer





NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaSense , the AI platform redefining market intelligence for the business and financial world, today announced the appointment of Samantha Greenberg as Chief Financial Officer. Greenberg brings over 25 years of experience in financial and strategic leadership, scaling businesses in technology, asset management, and investing across the tech landscape at some of the market’s most sophisticated investment firms.

Reporting to AlphaSense CEO and Founder, Jack Kokko, Greenberg is responsible for leading AlphaSense’s capital markets strategy, financial operations, and investor engagement, while strengthening AlphaSense’s financial infrastructure and operational rigor to support continued high growth at scale. Greenberg most recently served as CFO of ID.me and previously as CFO of Mint House. Earlier in her career, Greenberg held leadership and portfolio management roles at Citadel, Goldman Sachs, and Paulson & Co. She also founded investment management firm Margate Capital Management LP, growing it into the third-largest female-run hedge fund in the U.S. Greenberg serves on the Board of Directors and Audit Committee of Nasdaq-listed CSG Systems and on the AI & Analytics Advisory Board of the Wharton School.

“As we continue to scale rapidly and expand our leadership in applied AI, Samantha is the ideal CFO to lead the next phase of our capital strategy and as a key partner for me and the executive team,” said Jack Kokko, AlphaSense CEO and Founder. “Her experience with building quantitative forecasting and operational rigor while scaling technology companies, alongside her deep perspective as a public market tech investor will be invaluable as AlphaSense continues to scale and create enduring shareholder value.”

Commenting on her appointment, Greenberg added: “I’m thrilled to join AlphaSense at this pivotal moment. AlphaSense is powering a new era of agentic workflow automation across business and finance, and, as a long-time user, I’ve experienced the unmatched power of its AI platform to automate research and analysis from data through decision. I look forward to partnering with Jack and the executive team to help scale AlphaSense through this next phase of hypergrowth and build long-term value for its worldwide customers, employees, partners, and investors.”

AlphaSense serves 7,000 enterprise customers worldwide, further strengthening its leadership in applied AI and AI market intelligence. Its customer base includes nearly 70% of the S&P 500, 90% of the S&P 100, more than half of the Fortune 500, and all of the world’s top investment banks. By combining proven AI, a library of over 500 million premium public and private business documents, and more than a decade of expertise in customer workflows, AlphaSense delivers the clarity, speed, and confidence decision-makers need. Its AI agents – enabled by Generative Search, Generative Grid, and Deep Research – are transforming how customers uncover, synthesize, and scale intelligence tailored to their specific needs.

Greenberg is an authority on finance and technology trends and has been featured in CNBC’s “Delivering Alpha,” Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Reuters Newsmaker and the Milken Global Conference. She has been named to Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business’ “Top 100 Alumni in Investing & Finance,” DCA Live’s “Tech CFO Stars”, Ernst & Young’s “50 Leading Women in Hedge Funds,” and Institutional Investor’s “Hedge Fund Rising Stars.” She holds a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School and an MBA from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.

To learn more about careers at AlphaSense and working at the forefront of AI, visit the careers page .

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is the AI platform redefining market intelligence and workflow orchestration, trusted by thousands of leading organizations to drive faster, more confident decisions in business and finance. The platform combines domain specific AI with a vast content universe of over 500 million premium business documents — including equity research, earnings calls, expert interviews, filings, news, and internal proprietary content. Purpose-built for speed, accuracy, and enterprise-grade security, AlphaSense helps teams extract critical insights, uncover market-moving trends, and automate complex workflows with high quality outputs. With AI solutions like Generative Search, Generative Grid, and Deep Research, AlphaSense delivers the clarity and depth professionals need to navigate complexity and obtain accurate, real-time information quickly. For more information, visit www.alpha-sense.com .

Media Contact

Pete Daly for AlphaSense

Email: media@alpha-sense.com

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