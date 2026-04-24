AlphaSense Named a Leader in Inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Competitive and Market Intelligence

Magic Quadrant has AlphaSense at the top on both axes, including Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision, reflecting AlphaSense’s market leading position

Key Facts At-a-Glance:

Launch: AlphaSense recognized as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Competitive and Market Intelligence Platforms . This Magic Quadrant assesses and ranks companies that provide mature, comprehensive competitive and market intelligence platforms.

Why It Matters: AlphaSense delivers trusted, domain-specific intelligence that powers real business decisions at scale. Its AI technology serves as the foundation of the platform’s core automated workflow, search & AI, and content capabilities. AlphaSense is trusted by more than 7,000 enterprises to transform trusted information into decision-ready conviction at speed.

AlphaSense Capabilities: This recognition follows the launch of significant enhancements of AI capabilities and AI agents in the AlphaSense platform with offerings like Generative Search, Generative Grid, Deep Research , Financial Data , and AI Agent Interviewer . Together, these advancements and new custom workflows reflect the company’s evolution from AI search to autonomous, end-to-end workflow automation that generates decision-ready outputs for financial and corporate clients.

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaSense , the AI platform redefining market intelligence for the business and financial world, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Competitive & Market Intelligence Platforms 1, a new report published by Gartner. AlphaSense is positioned highest on both Magic Quadrant dimensions, including Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

According to Gartner , “Leaders demonstrate broad support for all critical capabilities across multiple Competitive & Market Intelligence (C&MI) use cases (corporate strategy, product strategy, GTM strategy and revenue enablement). They have high market awareness, high market penetration, good market momentum and a clear, long-term strategic vision and roadmap for growing their C&MI platform business. They are distinguished by their ability to innovate rapidly and consistently invest in expanding both content coverage and workflow automation to support enterprises with diverse intelligence needs.”

AlphaSense believes this recognition validates its AI platform strategy for applying purpose-built AI to continuously analyze trusted financial, market, and expert intelligence and transform it into fully cited, decision-ready insight and deliverables. Built for large, complex enterprises in the largest global industries such as finance, healthcare, technology, and energy, the AlphaSense platform is evolving to meet the needs of finance and business professionals in the AI era with automated workflows, premium content, and search & AI that combine to provide a personalized intelligence system.

“We believe this recognition reflects a broader evolution in market intelligence – from fragmented information to automating full workflows,” said Jack Kokko, Founder and CEO of AlphaSense. “At AlphaSense, we’re building a continuously learning intelligence system that combines best-in-class search, trusted content, and AI-driven workflows to help organizations move from insight to action in real time. We believe being named as Leader and positioned highest and furthest on both axes reinforces both the progress we’ve made and the opportunity ahead.”

New platform enhancements and research & development investments

AlphaSense operates as the intelligence layer between information and decision, allowing users to understand market insights, competitive intelligence, and market signals before their competition. The platform provides intuitive workflows like Generative Search, Deep Research, and Generative Grid to draw insights from its unparalleled content library of Financial Data and more than 500 million proprietary and premium business documents.

AlphaSense also includes the Tegus Expert Transcript Library, the world’s most comprehensive expert library with more than 250,000 interview transcripts with experts, including 75% of all private transcripts in the market. In 2026, AlphaSense plans to more than double its Tegus Expert Transcript Library across APAC and EMEA, driven by AlphaSense's AI Interviewer and Channel Checks agents.

In high-stakes environments in which businesses must shift strategies and move capital as the market evolves, every insight must be defensible, traceable, and grounded in credible, authoritative sources. AlphaSense is designed around verifiability, with its AI allowing users to see how conclusions are derived, surface the underlying evidence, and connect signals across hundreds of thousands of trusted sources. Its platform enables professionals to move from insight to conviction for better business outcomes.

AlphaSense continues to enhance its product and invest resources in research and development to help customers meet demand for AI-driven market intelligence.

Recent product enhancements and company highlights include:

Custom and Scheduled Agents : AlphaSense offers custom and scheduled agents to shift from manual processes to one-click, fully automated flows that understand the complexity of a user’s priorities – delivering exactly what they need, in the exact format they need it in, when they need it. Unlike with search alerts, custom agents allow users to describe in natural language the information they want to receive and their preferred format. Common use cases include watchlists on specific topics, companies, industries, and markets; news roundups; company due diligence; and company leadership changes. Results are shared with users in a presentable format at set intervals. This feature builds on the AlphaSense library of pre-built workflow agents.

: AlphaSense offers custom and scheduled agents to shift from manual processes to one-click, fully automated flows that understand the complexity of a user’s priorities – delivering exactly what they need, in the exact format they need it in, when they need it. Unlike with search alerts, custom agents allow users to describe in natural language the information they want to receive and their preferred format. Common use cases include watchlists on specific topics, companies, industries, and markets; news roundups; company due diligence; and company leadership changes. Results are shared with users in a presentable format at set intervals. This feature builds on the AlphaSense library of pre-built workflow agents. Next-generation Generative Search : AlphaSense’s most-used search capability, Generative Search is now an orchestrated, multi-tool agent architecture capable of automating discovery through deliverables. Further user functionality like always-on autonomous execution and deeper integration with third-party tools are in development.

: AlphaSense’s most-used search capability, Generative Search is now an orchestrated, multi-tool agent architecture capable of automating discovery through deliverables. Further user functionality like always-on autonomous execution and deeper integration with third-party tools are in development. AI-Led Expert Calls : informed by the unmatched depth of the Tegus Expert Transcript Library and the broader universe of premium and proprietary content within AlphaSense, AI-Led Expert Calls introduce a fundamentally new way to conduct primary research with unmatched speed, scale, and built-in compliance safeguards. It leverages an AI Interview Agent, designed as a trusted partner for investors and corporate teams, operating under rigorous compliance protocols and customers’ predefined objectives. Users define their research goals, select from a list of custom-sourced experts, and the AI Interview agent conducts the call, generates a transcript, and delivers a concise summary of key takeaways in a fraction of the traditional turnaround time.

: informed by the unmatched depth of the Tegus Expert Transcript Library and the broader universe of premium and proprietary content within AlphaSense, AI-Led Expert Calls introduce a fundamentally new way to conduct primary research with unmatched speed, scale, and built-in compliance safeguards. It leverages an AI Interview Agent, designed as a trusted partner for investors and corporate teams, operating under rigorous compliance protocols and customers’ predefined objectives. Users define their research goals, select from a list of custom-sourced experts, and the AI Interview agent conducts the call, generates a transcript, and delivers a concise summary of key takeaways in a fraction of the traditional turnaround time. Channel Checks : AlphaSense Channel Checks is a living channel intelligence system scanning thousands of consistent conversations every month to surface clean, comparable signals on demand and pricing from ground-level channel sources weeks before the market catches on. By moving from point-in-time reports to dynamic, continuously refreshed intelligence, the solution delivers a level of validation and depth that even top-tier funds have struggled to achieve. AlphaSense is setting a new standard for how investors access, evaluate, and act on channel intelligence and pre-earnings insights.

: AlphaSense Channel Checks is a living channel intelligence system scanning thousands of consistent conversations every month to surface clean, comparable signals on demand and pricing from ground-level channel sources weeks before the market catches on. By moving from point-in-time reports to dynamic, continuously refreshed intelligence, the solution delivers a level of validation and depth that even top-tier funds have struggled to achieve. AlphaSense is setting a new standard for how investors access, evaluate, and act on channel intelligence and pre-earnings insights. Executive hires : AlphaSense recently named Nilka Thomas as Chief People Officer and Samantha Greenberg as Chief Financial Officer, strengthening its executive leadership team. In addition, AlphaSense named Julia Lecocq as SVP of International Corporate Sales and UK Country Manager to lead EMEA strategy, and named June Boo VP of Corporate Sales and Singapore Country Manager.

: AlphaSense recently named Nilka Thomas as Chief People Officer and Samantha Greenberg as Chief Financial Officer, strengthening its executive leadership team. In addition, AlphaSense named Julia Lecocq as SVP of International Corporate Sales and UK Country Manager to lead EMEA strategy, and named June Boo VP of Corporate Sales and Singapore Country Manager. Enhanced language offerings : in addition to existing multi-language sources and global company coverage, including over 10 million private companies across EMEA and Japan, users can now use Generative Search to translate and analyze multi-language documents, bridging the gap in markets where English-language coverage is limited.

: in addition to existing multi-language sources and global company coverage, including over 10 million private companies across EMEA and Japan, users can now use Generative Search to translate and analyze multi-language documents, bridging the gap in markets where English-language coverage is limited. R&D investment: AlphaSense is investing heavily across its full-stack platform, including advancing customized workflows, search and AI capabilities, and content. Priority investment areas in 2026 include enterprise intelligence, workspaces, and customized workflow outputs with native plug-ins for Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint. In addition, the company is adding to its product and content workforce.



Business momentum through powering modern AI market intelligence at global scale

AlphaSense surpassed more than $500 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2025, reflecting growing demand for domain-specific AI workflows and Applied AI that is trusted, compliant, and designed to help decision-makers act with conviction.

More than 7,000 customers use AlphaSense for their corporate strategy and development, competitive intelligence, and investing needs, including 90% of the S&P 100, more than half of the Fortune 500, 92% of the world’s 50 largest pharmaceutical companies, 90% of the top asset management firms, and all of the world’s top investment banks. These companies are leading the shift from reactive information retrieval to proactive AI intelligence amid constant market fluctuation and disruption.

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Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Competitive & Market Intelligence Platforms, Rahim Kaba, Chris Meering, Ethan Budgar, Dan Tolan, 21 April 2026

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About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is the AI platform redefining market intelligence and workflow orchestration, trusted by thousands of leading organizations to drive faster, more confident decisions in business and finance. The platform combines domain specific AI with a vast content universe of over 500 million premium business documents — including equity research, earnings calls, expert interviews, filings, news, and internal proprietary content. Purpose-built for speed, accuracy, and enterprise-grade security, AlphaSense helps teams extract critical insights, uncover market-moving trends, and automate complex workflows with high quality outputs. With AI solutions like Generative Search, Generative Grid, and Deep Research, AlphaSense delivers the clarity and depth professionals need to navigate complexity and obtain accurate, real-time information quickly. For more information, visit www.alpha-sense.com .

Media Contact

Pete Daly

media@alphasense.com

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