Yotta 2026 Unveils First 100 Speakers and 200 Partners

NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yotta 2026 today announced its first 100 confirmed speakers and 200 partners, signaling strong early momentum for the industry’s largest event focused on AI infrastructure. As demand for compute accelerates and pressure mounts across power, capital and supply chains, the companies shaping this next phase of growth are already aligning around Yotta. With super early bird rates set to expire Friday, April 10, this is the final opportunity to secure the lowest ticket price before the rate increase.

Taking place September 28–30, 2026 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Yotta 2026 is expected to draw more than 6,000 senior leaders from enterprises, neo-clouds and data centers, along with stakeholders across energy, construction and investment. The event will focus on the practical realities of scaling AI infrastructure in the face of capacity, power and supply chain constraints.

Speaker lineup reflects the full infrastructure stack

The first wave of speakers spans the digital infrastructure ecosystem, from chipmakers and hyperscalers to energy providers, developers and investors. Selected speakers include:

Raja Swaminathan, Corporate VP, AMD

Laura Ortman, CEO, Cologix

Chris Crosby, CEO, Compass Datacenters

John Hatem, President, CyrusOne

Raul Martynek, CEO, DataBank

Yuval Bachar, Founder & CEO, EdgeCloudLink (ECL)

Rebecca Weekly, VP Infrastructure, GEICO

John Henderson, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, HDR

Waldemar Szlezak, Partner, Global Head of Digital Infrastructure, KKR

Kenneth Patchett, VP Data Center Infrastructure, Lambda Labs

Ali Fenn, President, Lancium

Joe Capes, CEO, LiquidStack

Ignacio Quintana, Head of AI Infrastructure, MGX

Chris Malone, Head of Data Centers, OpenAI

Mitesh Agrawal, CEO, Positron AI

Dylan Patel, Founder, CEO and Chief Analyst, SemiAnalysis



This cross-sector representation reflects how the industry is evolving. Decisions about compute, power, capital and design are increasingly interconnected and time sensitive rather than made in isolation.

“This is where the ecosystem actually connects,” said George Rockett, Founder of Yotta. “AI infrastructure is not being built in silos. It requires coordination across compute, power, capital and deployment, and that is exactly what Yotta enables. The conversations happening here are the ones turning ambition into real-world execution.”

More than 200 partners across the infrastructure value chain

Yotta has also confirmed more than 200 partners already committed to the 2026 event, reflecting strong early demand from across the digital infrastructure ecosystem. Early partners include ABB, AECOM, Bloom Energy, Burns & McDonnell, ByteBridge, Cadence, Celestica, Constellation, CyrusOne, DG Matrix, Eaton, ENGIE, Hitachi Energy, Honeywell, IREN, LiquidStack, Meta Power Solutions, ON.energy, Schneider Electric, Siemens Energy, STULZ, Tate, Trane and VoltaGrid.

These organizations span engineering, construction, energy, equipment, cooling and operations, underscoring the scale and coordination required to support AI’s rapid growth.

With this level of demand, the indoor expo floor is already 95% sold out. Limited opportunities remain through the Yotta Campus Exhibit for large-scale infrastructure, as well as select meeting and branding activations.

Built for collaboration, not silos

Yotta 2026 is designed to bring these groups together in one place. The event will feature an expanded expo, curated conference programming and a range of networking experiences built to drive meaningful connections.

Organizers expect more than 3,000 pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings through the Yotta Connect program, along with several thousand additional meetings arranged on-site through the event app. Executive roundtables, private dinners and community meetups will create multiple pathways to connect, from early-morning sessions to late-night networking.

Yotta continues to work with leading industry organizations and media partners , including DatacenterDynamics, Infrastructure Masons and iMiller Public Relations, to expand its reach and bring more of the ecosystem into the conversation.

Additional speakers and partners will be announced in the coming months as Yotta 2026 positions itself as a key convening point for leaders shaping the next era of digital infrastructure.

Super Early Bird rates ending soon

Super Early Bird rates for Yotta 2026 expire on April 10, with passes currently starting at $795. Register now to secure your spot and join leaders building the future of digital infrastructure!

About Yotta 2026

Yotta 2026 ( https://yotta-event.com/ ) will bring together senior executives from critical infrastructure providers, IT hardware and software OEMs, network and telco providers, data centers, hyperscalers, energy leaders, investors and enterprise IT organizations. Co-founded by George Rockett, co-founder of Datacenter Dynamics, and Rebecca Sausner, a global events entrepreneur, Yotta unites the digital infrastructure ecosystem to tackle the industry’s most complex and consequential challenges.

Contact

rebecca@yotta-event.com

Rebecca Sausner

CEO

Yotta Events Inc.