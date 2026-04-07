Carson Welcomes Financial Advisor Tad Singer Back to the Carson Wealth Office in Omaha

Omaha, Neb., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $57 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced financial advisor Tad Singer, has rejoined the Carson Wealth office in Omaha, Neb., bringing approximately $104 million AUM to Carson and leveraging the firm’s advisor-first platform, integrated technology and practitioner-led model.

Singer spent more than 16 years of his early career at Carson Group, building a framework to support a wide range of clients across industries and life circumstances. His wealth management philosophy is deeply rooted in a true understanding of his clients’ goals and aspirations. In addition to his broad financial prowess, Singer has niche experience building wealth with early-stage business owners and doctors, informed by his position as a board member for the Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy Center.

“This move feels like I am coming home,” said Tad Singer. “I want to work with a firm that cares about my clients as much as I do and helps me provide the best possible support. I firmly believe Carson is the partner for the task. For over a decade, I've watched the company evolve, grow and offer advanced resources and a community of advisors committed to raising the standard of client care. I couldn't be happier to be back.”

Singer has nearly four decades of experience helping clients plan and prepare for their financial futures. Through Carson’s integrated platform, including access to tax, estate and advanced planning capabilities, Singer can deliver more sophisticated strategies to the high-net-worth families he serves.

“Tad is the type of advisor that knows so much about the industry and how to provide meaningful advice and counsel to his clients,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. “We have so much to offer Tad as he continues to grow his practice. Our platform is designed to help advisors elevate their client experience, access deeper planning capabilities and grow with the backing of a full enterprise. It’s a full circle moment as Tad began the early stages of his career with Carson and now returns home.”

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $57 billion* in assets and serves more than 60,000 client families among its advisory network of 165+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

Carson Group is a DBA of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.

Carson Group is located at 14600 Branch St, Omaha, Neb. 68154. (888) 321-0808.