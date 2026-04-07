Cynomi Launches Go-to-Market Academy to Help MSPs Scale Cybersecurity Revenue

Boston, Massachusetts, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynomi, the Security Growth Platform purpose-built for MSPs, MSSPs, and vCISO consultancies, today announced the launch of its Go-to-Market (GTM) Academy, a new enablement initiative designed to help MSPs and MSSPs successfully bring cybersecurity services to market and scale them into meaningful revenue streams.

As the cybersecurity market continues to expand rapidly, MSPs are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the opportunity. However, many struggle to execute across the go-to-market lifecycle. Cynomi created the GTM Academy to address this challenge, helping partners move from offering cybersecurity services to building scalable, repeatable security businesses.

The GTM Academy is an operator-led, modular program built by cybersecurity leaders and experienced go-to-market practitioners actively scaling security businesses today. The program delivers real-world frameworks, tools, and insights across the full lifecycle of bringing cybersecurity services to market, including selling cybersecurity services, pricing and packaging offerings, proving value to customers and marketing.

The Academy launches with its first module, the Sales Kit, equipping partners with the foundational tools needed to sell cybersecurity services with confidence. The Sales Kit includes Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) development, qualification scoring frameworks, objection handling strategies, demo scripts and sales narratives, and closing playbooks. The module has been introduced through a webinar and sales workshop featuring Andrew Morgan, Founder of Right of Boom, alongside Erin McLean, CMO of Cynomi, available here.

“MSPs don’t need more theoretical training. They need practical guidance on how to execute,” said Erin McLean, CMO of Cynomi. “The GTM Academy provides proven frameworks and tools that partners can immediately apply to drive growth.”

The program features insights from recognized industry leaders and operators, including David Primor, CEO of Cynomi; Erin McLean, CMO of Cynomi; Tim Coach, Chief Evangelist at Cynomi; Shane Deegan, former CRO of ThreatLocker; Tracie Orisko, Global VP of Sales Development and Community at Huntress; Brian Gillette, Feel Good MSP; and Andrew Morgan, Right of Boom.

GTM Academy content, including templates, frameworks, and training materials, is available through a dedicated resource hub on Cynomi’s website and to existing partners via the Cynomi partner portal. To learn more, visit: https://cynomi.com/gtm-academy/sales-kit/

About Cynomi

Cynomi is the agentic Security Growth Platform for service providers, powered by CISO Intelligence, with the decision-making logic of an experienced security leader embedded into every workflow. Purpose built for MSPs, MSSPs, and vCISO consultancies, Cynomi helps service providers deliver, scale, and grow cybersecurity services across every client and every maturity level. By combining complete security program management with portfolio-level revenue insights, Cynomi turns cybersecurity into a repeatable, profitable growth engine that improves margins, standardizes delivery, strengthens client trust, and uncovers new recurring revenue opportunities. To learn more visit www.cynomi.com.