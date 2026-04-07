OroraTech Named to Darcy Partners’ Top 10 Innovators in Environmental Risk & Resilience for 2025

DENVER, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OroraTech, the global leader in thermal intelligence and space-based wildfire management, has been named to Darcy Partners' prestigious "Top 10 Innovators in Environmental Risk & Resilience" list for 2025. This recognition highlights OroraTech’s critical role in providing actionable, real-time data to North American utility operators, land managers, and wildland firefighters who are facing increasingly severe and unpredictable fire seasons.

“Putting sensors in space is part of our business, but what we are really doing is building a lifeline for the incident commanders and utility operators making high-stakes decisions on the ground,” said Stephen Murdock, Senior Manager, Utilities Solutions at OroraTech USA. “Being recognized by Darcy Partners validates our commitment to delivering the operational intelligence that American fire agencies and risk managers need to detect ignitions early, predict fire spread, and ultimately protect our communities and wildlands.”

Darcy Partners, a premier technology scouting and market intelligence firm, selects its annual Top 10 Innovators based on deep evaluations of novelty, impact, scalability, and alignment with industry needs, as well as activity across the Darcy Connect network. The 2025 Environmental Risk & Resilience elevates forward-thinking organizations that are actively solving the most pressing infrastructure and environmental challenges of our time.

OroraTech’s inclusion highlights the success of its comprehensive Wildfire Solution (WFS) platform in its effort to help mitigate wildfire risk within the utility industry. The platform aggregates thermal data from a network of over 35 satellites, including OroraTech’s proprietary FOREST constellation—the first constellation in space specifically dedicated to wildfire monitoring and detection—to track wildfires as they happen. By using satellites specifically targeting the "Afternoon Gap"—the critical period of peak burn when traditional public satellite coverage is sparse—OroraTech ensures that first responders have continuous, high-resolution visibility through thick smoke and haze. The platform empowers agencies with ultra-fast fire propagation predictions and precise burnt area assessments, eliminating the need for costly manual mapping and saving critical time when every second counts.

"Our goal is to support firefighters on the ground. This acknowledgment from Darcy Partners signals that our approach to fire resilience is working and bridging the gap between cutting-edge orbital technology and the rugged, tactical needs of the fireline," added Murdock.

About OroraTech USA

OroraTech USA is the American division of OroraTech, the global leader in space-based thermal intelligence. Since 2022, OroraTech has established the world’s largest satellite network dedicated to wildfire management, delivering real-time situational awareness and prompt risk alerts. The cutting-edge system detects wildland fires of any scale, day or night, ensuring timely action. OroraTech USA is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with the parent company located in Germany, Greece, Australia, Brazil, and Canada. A dedicated team of over 180 experts is committed to delivering innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

To learn more about OroraTech’s award-winning Wildfire Solution and environmental risk capabilities, please visit ororatechusa.com.

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