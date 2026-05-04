Greece Launches World’s First National Wildfire Satellite System with OroraTech

MUNICH, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OroraTech, the global leader in space-based wildfire intelligence, today announced the successful launch and deployment of the Hellenic Fire System, four dedicated wildfire monitoring satellites for Greece, marking the world’s first national satellite system designed exclusively for wildfire detection and tracking. The satellites were launched with SpaceX via Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Developed for the Greek Ministry of Digital Governance and Artificial Intelligence, the Hellenic Space Center, and together with the European Space Agency (ESA), the system provides continuous, real-time wildfire intelligence across 100% of Greek territory, enabling the rapid detection and tracking of wildfires throughout the entire country. This milestone positions Greece at the forefront of climate resilience and space-based environmental monitoring.

“Today marks a major step forward in strengthening Greece’s national resilience against wildfires,” said Dimitris Papastergiou, Minister of Digital Governance & Artificial Intelligence. “By integrating space-based capabilities into our emergency response systems, we are equipping our fire services with the tools they need to respond faster, act more effectively, and protect lives, property, and the environment.”

“The deployment of this system demonstrates how European collaboration can deliver tangible impact for citizens,” said Simonetta Cheli, Director of Earth Observation Programmes at the European Space Agency. “By combining advanced space technologies with operational services on the ground, we are enabling faster, more informed responses to natural disasters and strengthening Europe’s leadership in Earth observation.”

“This is a defining moment not just for Greece, but also for how the world approaches wildfire management,” said Martin Langer, CEO of OroraTech. “For the first time, an entire country is protected by a dedicated satellite constellation built to detect and track wildfires in real time. This is the blueprint for how nations can use space technology to safeguard their people, ecosystems, and economies.”

The system consists of four satellites equipped with advanced thermal infrared cameras, a ground station located in Greece, and OroraTech’s Wildfire Solution platform integrated into the country’s emergency services programs. Data from the constellation is delivered directly to Greek fire services through the Ministry of Digital Governance, enabling near real-time detection of fires, with a latency measured in minutes and the ability to identify hotspots as small as 4 by 4 meters.

In 2025, Europe saw the worst wildfire activity in over 20 years. Much of this activity was concentrated in Greece and Mediterranean Europe, largely due to rising temperatures and prolonged drought conditions. By providing continuous coverage and rapid detection, the new system addresses critical gaps in traditional monitoring approaches, particularly during peak burn periods when fires spread most rapidly.

The project is being carried out under an ESA Contract in the framework of the Greek National Satellite Space Project. The Project: Small-Satellites (Measure ID 16855) is implemented by the Hellenic Ministry of Digital Governance and Artificial Intelligence with the European Space Agency (ESA) Assistance in the Management and Implementation. The project is part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan ‘Greece 2.0’, which is funded by the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), core programme of the European Union-NextGenerationEU.

About OroraTech

OroraTech is a global intelligence-as-a-service company leveraging thermal data for a sustainable Earth. Its Wildfire Solution platform is powered by high-resolution thermal data from proprietary and public satellite systems, delivering real-time situational awareness and predictive insights. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, OroraTech operates in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

About the European Space Agency

The European Space Agency (ESA) provides Europe’s gateway to space. ESA is an intergovernmental organisation, created in 1975, with the mission to shape the development of Europe’s space capability and ensure that investment in space delivers benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world.

Learn more about ESA at www.esa.int

About the Ministry of Digital Governance & Artificial Intelligence

The Ministry of Digital Governance & Artificial Intelligence is the competent authority for the digital transformation of the Greek economy. The Ministry coordinates and supports the simplification of administrative procedures, the relations between citizens and the state, the organization of public services and administrative reform, electronic governance, and the development of information technology and new technologies in public administration. Space, Telecommunications, Information Technologies, Cybersecurity, and Posts are among the main competencies.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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