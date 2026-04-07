Inc. Recognizes U.S. Oral Surgery Management for Growth

IRVING, Texas, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future, has revealed that U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) has been ranked No. 90 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Southwest list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Southwest. The region includes Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Southwest economy. According to Inc., companies on this year’s list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

A management services organization that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons, USOSM was the first company of its kind. Established in November 2017, USOSM continues its leadership legacy today with one of the largest networks of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons, nationwide.

“From the very beginning, we’ve sought out and formed partnerships with the OMS (oral and maxillofacial surgery) specialty’s top surgeons, who are focused on clinical excellence, in particular how it relates to patient safety and care,” said USOSM CEO Doug Drew. “This is who we are as a company. It is extremely important to all of us, and it’s been one of the driving factors in our growth.”

Between 2022 and 2024, these 132 private companies on the list had a median growth rate of 79 percent; by 2024, they’d also added 9,633 jobs and $5.2 billion to the region’s economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, is available at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest.

“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

About USOSM

USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 31 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. For more information, visit: https://www.usosm.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contact:

Robin Stevens

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

469-242-0475

robin.stevens@usosm.com