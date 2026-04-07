WhiteBIT Secures Broker License in Georgia





Expanding regulated crypto derivatives access in a growing financial hub

VILNIUS, Lithuania, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhiteBIT, the largest European cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, has obtained a broker license from the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) through its local entity, WhiteBIT Broker. With this authorization, the company will introduce crypto derivatives trading, including perpetual futures, in the Georgian market.

WhiteBIT already serves Georgian users with spot trading through a separate entity. The newly licensed WhiteBIT Broker will focus on providing regulated access to derivatives and other broker-led financial instruments, also accessible through whitebit.ge . Georgian traders and investors will gain access to a compliant platform designed to support derivatives trading with a focus on transparency, capital protection, and operational reliability.

The license, secured in collaboration with consulting firm Clarsen, marks a significant step in WhiteBIT’s expansion across regulated markets and supports the development of Georgia’s digital asset ecosystem. The country has positioned itself as an emerging crypto hub, supported by a favorable regulatory framework and increasing adoption. Based on data from 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index by Chainalysis, Georgia is a top-tier country for cryptocurrency adoption, ranking 3rd globally in some assessments when adjusted for population size.

WhiteBIT is recognized for its focus on security, compliance, and infrastructure reliability. Approximately 96% of user assets are stored in cold wallets, while platform operations are protected by multi-layered security systems and independent audits. The exchange holds the highest Cryptocurrency Security Standard certification (CCSS Level 3) and maintains an AAA security rating from CER.live, where it is ranked among the safest global crypto exchanges.

The expansion introduces regulated derivatives trading to the Georgian market, contributing to broader access to compliant crypto products and reinforcing the country’s position as an emerging center for financial innovation in the region.

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