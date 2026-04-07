MERGE Launches Humanity Suite: A New Operating Model for the AI-Empowered Agency

CHICAGO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MERGE today announced the launch of the Hum a n i ty Suite , an orchestrated system of six offerings designed to turn the noise of an AI-driven world into clarity for brands and their audiences. Incorporating the themes of MERGE’s AIgency , the Humanity Suite is the new operating model for the AI-first era, scaling human-centered marketing.

Responding to a Changing Industry

The marketing landscape has reached an inflection point where the demand for speed and hyper-personalization often challenges opaque performance models and fragmented and disjointed technology. A Qualtrics 2026 Consumer Experience Trends Report states personalization remains a differentiator, with 64% of consumers preferring tailored experiences alongside data transparency and data control. Yet organizations are struggling with over-automation and poorly tuned AI that can treat people as data points rather than whole humans.

“The AI paradigm shift is elevating the human touch as the differentiator it should’ve always been while simultaneously democratizing and scaling tech-enabled opportunities. The Humanity Suite is MERGE’s answer to the future of whole human marketing ,” said Stephanie Trunzo, MERGE CEO.

This new operating model is designed for the speed and scale of AI to clear the noise, allowing a more dynamic connection with your audience. By automating the ordinary, we empower humans to focus on the extraordinary: scaling human empathy, creativity, and judgment to create genuine moments that are meaningful and personal. The name Humanity Suite embodies MERGE’s belief that data-driven intelligence must work alongside humanity.

“At Baptist Health, we believe innovation is only valuable if it improves the human experience,” said Alex Piña, Director of Marketing Technology at Baptist Health. “As healthcare navigates a massive transformation, we need partners who are architects of the future, not just occupants of the present. MERGE has consistently proven their ability to blend rigorous strategy with deep empathy, and the vision behind Humanity Suite confirms they are the right partner to help us navigate an AI-first world.”

Solving Core Business Pressures

MERGE reengineered its value delivery to address specific industry bottlenecks through an integrated system.

Three foundation offerings allow brands to architect their MarTech for context-aware consumer journeys, design for personalization at scale, and translate data into next-best-action decisions. MarTech Contextual Platform : Unifies disconnected architectures and enables AI-ready activation, architecting data and workflows so existing investments work together.

Adaptive Creative System : Replaces production bottlenecks with scalable, data-aware, and AI-enabled creative systems and human-led creativity designed to deliver audience-of-one personalization at scale.

Predictive Decision Engine : Moves CRM from reactive outreach to predictive, proactive, next-best-action intelligence that anticipates disengagement and drives growth, trust, and lifetime value.



offerings allow brands to architect their MarTech for context-aware consumer journeys, design for personalization at scale, and translate data into next-best-action decisions. Three impact offerings optimize insights across a spectrum of shifting contexts and channels, reorient customer journeys into rich moments, and evolve with AI using tools and capabilities that speak directly to consumers. Strategic Growth Accelerator : Replaces static annual planning with an integrated, optimized, AI-powered commercial roadmap that adapts strategy in real time.

Whole Human Experience Orchestrator : Reorients flat journeys into meaningful moments, balancing automation and empathy so experiences feel contextual, trusted, and human.

Applied AI Blueprint : Moves AI from pilot purgatory into safe, governed, and scalable production with ethical compliance and oversight built in from the start.

offerings optimize insights across a spectrum of shifting contexts and channels, reorient customer journeys into rich moments, and evolve with AI using tools and capabilities that speak directly to consumers.

A Partnership Rooted in the Future

The Humanity Suite is engineered to activate and integrate seamlessly within a client’s existing ecosystem, leveraging MERGE’s partnerships with platforms like Adobe, Google, Optimizely, Salesforce, and Sitecore.

The Hum a n i ty Suite is available now, serving as the foundation for MERGE’s mission to help brands make a difference at the intersection of health, wellness, and happiness.

“In the CPG [consumer packaged goods] space, the battle for relevance is won by those who can personalize at scale without losing their brand authenticity and purpose,” said Saverio Spontella, Chief Commercial Officer at Land O'Frost. “As a third-generation, family-owned business, our partnerships are incredibly important to us. We chose to partner with MERGE because they don't just react to market shifts; they anticipate them. The philosophy behind Humanity Suite aligns with where we take our brand, leveraging advanced technology not to replace human connection but to deepen it.”

About MERGE

MERGE is a marketing and technology agency built for the intersection of health and wellness. We combine deep expertise in health and consumer behavior with strategy, creativity, experience technology, and digital marketing to design personalized experiences that drive meaningful results.

Powered by the Hum a n i ty Suite that brings together human insight, creativity, and AI, we weave storytelling through technology to turn complexity into clarity—strengthening relationships between people and brands.

With 700+ specialists across Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York, and Raleigh, MERGE partners with leading brands like Abbott, American Express, T-Mobile, and Coach to advance health, wellness, and happiness.

Learn more at mergeworld.com .

Contacts

Mary Joseph | mjoseph@mergeworld.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fedcf030-dafc-431d-aab9-f279f861e159