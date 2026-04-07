2X AI Innovation Lab: New AI Visibility Index Finds 96% of B2B Companies Are Invisible in AI Discovery

MALVERN, Pa., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2X, a subscription-based go-to-market services partner for B2B organizations, today released findings from the 2026 2X AI Visibility Index, revealing that most companies are effectively invisible during the earliest stages of AI-driven buyer discovery. The research was conducted by the 2X AI Innovation Lab, a research and development initiative focused on operationalizing artificial intelligence across go-to-market functions. Led by Executive Director Will Waugh, the AI Innovation Lab develops practical frameworks, tools, and workflows that help B2B organizations translate AI capabilities into measurable revenue outcomes.

The inaugural index analyzed 70 B2B companies to understand how brands appear across generative AI environments used by buyers to research vendors and solutions. The findings reveal a striking gap: only 4.3% of companies maintain a healthy discovery funnel where their brands appear in early-stage buyer questions. The remaining 95.7% appear primarily in queries where buyers already know the company name, meaning they are largely absent from the AI-generated answers increasingly shaping vendor shortlists.

As generative AI becomes a primary research tool for business buyers, companies that fail to appear in AI-generated answers risk losing influence before a sales conversation ever begins.

“CMOs are waking up to a hard truth: you can’t manage what you don’t show up for,” said Lisa Cole, Chief Marketing, Product & AI Officer at 2X. “AI is increasingly shaping perception, trust, and vendor shortlists. If your brand isn’t present in those conversations, you’re effectively invisible to a growing portion of the market.”

The 2X AI Visibility Index benchmarks how often B2B brands appear in generative AI responses across the buyer journey, from early discovery questions to purchase validation queries. The index measures both a company’s technical readiness for AI discovery and the authority signals that influence whether AI systems recommend a brand in response to buyer prompts.

The index is powered by GravityScan™, a proprietary AI visibility audit developed by the 2X AI Innovation Lab. GravityScan™ evaluates how brands appear in AI-driven discovery environments by analyzing visibility across discovery, evaluation, and purchase-stage queries. The analysis also assesses technical and authority signals—including structured data, third-party citations, and review ecosystems—that influence whether AI systems recommend a brand.

The 4% Funnel: Most Brands Are Invisible in Discovery

Data from the 2X AI Visibility Index shows that most organizations now operate with what researchers describe as an “inverted discovery funnel.” Instead of appearing early when buyers are exploring solutions, most companies surface only in later-stage queries where the buyer already knows the brand or category.

This pattern suggests that many organizations are losing influence during the most important stages of the buying journey when needs are being defined, categories are being explored, and vendor shortlists are being formed.

“Artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping how B2B buyers discover solutions,” said Will Waugh, Executive Director of the 2X AI Innovation Lab. “General brand awareness is no longer enough. If AI systems don’t recognize your brand as an authoritative answer to buyer questions, you risk losing opportunities before sales teams even know the deal exists.”

Structural Blind Spots Undermining AI Visibility

The research also identified technical and authority gaps that suppress AI visibility, including:

Missing or incomplete structured data

Blocked or unmanaged AI crawlers

Weak third-party review ecosystems

Limited independent citations across the open web

Unmanaged community sentiment on platforms such as Reddit





In several cases, billion-dollar enterprise brands scored near-zero visibility for basic category-level queries, demonstrating how quickly traditional market leadership can fail to translate into AI-driven discovery.

“AI models don’t care about org charts or market caps,” Waugh added. “They respond to clarity, consistency, and corroboration across the open web. Companies that don’t adapt their digital presence for AI risk handing narrative control to competitors and sometimes to their critics.”

Four Stages of AI Visibility Maturity

The 2X AI Visibility Index segments companies into four stages of AI visibility maturity based on readiness, authority, and discoverability:

Authority Leaders — companies with strong technical readiness and deep authority signals that consistently appear in AI-generated answers.

— companies with strong technical readiness and deep authority signals that consistently appear in AI-generated answers. Strong Contenders — organizations with strong visibility and readiness but less comprehensive authority signals.

— organizations with strong visibility and readiness but less comprehensive authority signals. Paradoxical & Niche Players — companies with fragmented brand authority or strong visibility within narrow domains.

— companies with fragmented brand authority or strong visibility within narrow domains. Emerging & Lagging — organizations with significant gaps in both readiness and discoverability.

Together, the findings point to a new strategic reality for B2B marketing leaders: the buyer journey is increasingly shaped by AI-generated answers long before a human interaction occurs.

The full findings from the 2026 2X AI Visibility Index, along with the report AI Visibility by Growth Stage: What the Index Reveals About B2B Discovery in the AI Era, are available from 2X. Organizations can also benchmark their own visibility using the GravityScan™ AI visibility audit developed by the 2X AI Innovation Lab.

About 2X

2X is a subscription-based GTM services partner that embeds a complete go-to-market engine inside B2B organizations—strategy, execution, technology, and AI—as one accountable team. Built for CMOs who need to move at board speed without expanding headcount, 2X unifies demand generation, ABX, MarOps, RevOps, content, and GTM engineering into a single, flexible operating model designed to deliver measurable revenue impact.

With nearly 1,300 GTM professionals globally and 1,000+ client engagements, 2X brings experience that no single company can build alone. 2X is a services partner of 6sense, Salesforce, Adobe, HubSpot, Gong, Bombora, Clay, WordPress, Google, Meta and many other leading revenue platforms. Backed by Recognize and Insight Partners, 2X was recognized by Inc. 5000 and the Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas. For more information, visit 2X.marketing or LinkedIn.

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Media Contact

Lynn Trono

PR@2x.marketing

