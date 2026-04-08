2X Names Emily Atkinson Chief Client Officer to Operationalize Its Unified GTM Engine

MALVERN, Pa., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2X, a subscription-based go-to-market services partner for B2B organizations, today announced that Emily Atkinson has been named the company’s Chief Client Officer. As B2B organizations are pushed to deliver faster and more efficient growth, the gap between GTM strategy and execution continues to widen.

In this newly created role, Atkinson will lead 2X’s global client organization, unifying how the company delivers strategy, execution, technology and AI as one GTM engine to drive measurable outcomes for clients.

Atkinson brings more than a decade of experience advising C-suite and board-level leaders across healthcare, pharmaceutical, retail, financial services, technology and nonprofit organizations on experience strategy, technology modernization and growth. Before joining 2X, Atkinson served as vice president and client partner at Epsilon, overseeing global healthcare and pharmaceutical accounts, leading multi-million-dollar P&Ls, and guiding clients through digital transformation and data-driven engagement strategies. Earlier roles at Brightfind included building and leading professional services teams and partnering with executives and boards to align technology with business objectives.

“In creating the Chief Client Officer role, we wanted a leader who embodies extreme ownership, transparency and a deep commitment to clients. Emily has demonstrated that from day one,” said Dom Colasante, founder and CEO of 2X. “She brings a level of clarity and care that elevates how we serve our clients and how we operate as a global B2B GTM services organization. I’m thrilled to partner with her as we build the next chapter of 2X and deepen our focus on client outcomes.”

One of the architects of 2X’s integrated operating model, Atkinson has helped clients close the execution gap that often undermines even the strongest go-to-market strategies. As Chief Client Officer, she will oversee Client Partnership & Growth and Client Delivery groups in addition to the Services Practices. She will also advance 2X’s “up serve, not upsell” philosophy, a service-led approach focused on partnership, value creation and helping clients meet the demands of their own customers.

“Great go-to-market strategies don’t fail because of ambition or talent. They fail when the system behind them can’t support execution,” Atkinson said. “That’s the gap we’re focused on closing. At 2X, we embed a unified GTM engine so clients can move faster, scale what works and deliver the outcomes their business demands.”

Under her leadership, clients will see deeper integration across teams, clearer ownership of results and a more seamless connection between execution and innovation. Atkinson will also accelerate the adoption of AI-enabled workflows and GTM engineering capabilities that help clients expand high-performing motions and adapt faster to market demands.

Atkinson holds a master’s degree in organizational communication from DePaul University and a bachelor’s degree in communication studies and Spanish from Winona State University.

About 2X

2X is a subscription-based GTM services partner that embeds a complete go-to-market engine inside B2B organizations— strategy, execution, technology, and AI — as one accountable team. Built for CMOs who need to move at board speed without expanding headcount, 2X unifies demand generation, ABX, MarOps, RevOps, content, and GTM engineering into a single, flexible operating model designed to deliver measurable revenue impact.

With nearly 1,300 GTM professionals globally and 1,000+ client engagements, 2X brings pattern recognition no single company can build alone. 2X is a services partner of 6sense, Salesforce, Adobe, HubSpot, Gong, Bombora, Clay, WordPress, Google, Meta, and many other leading revenue platforms. Backed by Recognize and Insight Partners, 2X was recognized by Inc. 5000 and the Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas. For more information, visit 2X.marketing or LinkedIn.

2X. Growth. Orchestrated.

Media Contact:

Lynn Trono

PR@2x.marketing