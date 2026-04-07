DP World Enables British Columbia's Critical Minerals Exports

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global electrification boosts demand for copper, DP World’s operations in British Columbia are increasing its unique rotainer-enabled shipments, providing efficient copper concentrate exports from inland mines to international market.

At its Fraser Surrey terminal, DP World is facilitating copper concentrate exports using rotainers – specialised rotating containers that allow bulk mineral cargo to be loaded, transported, and discharged through a fully enclosed system, reducing dust and spillage.

In 2024, DP World handled 63,891 tonnes of copper concentrate, around 12.4% of Canada’s total production. In 2025, volumes increased by 8.1% to 69,069 tonnes, supporting international demand for copper used in electrification, renewables and manufacturing.

According to Natural Resources Canada, Canadian mines produced 514,582 tonnes of copper concentrate in 2024, with nearly half originating in British Columbia. It’s a key industry for Canada with total exports of copper and copper-based products were valued at CAD$10.7 billion that year.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “Critical minerals like copper are vital to the global energy transition, and Canada has a significant role to play as a reliable supplier. Our rotainer capability allows us to export copper concentrate in a way that is cleaner, safer, and more efficient for producers – ensuring net-zero product loss while protecting local communities and the environment.”

Peter Xotta, president and CEO of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, said: “We applaud DP World’s continued investment in its Fraser Surrey terminal, which boosts the movement of critical minerals through the Port of Vancouver in support of Canada's trade goals. Investment in the Vancouver gateway is essential to growing Canadian trade with overseas markets.”

The Honourable Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth, said: “B.C.’s critical minerals are essential for clean energy growth the world needs. DP World’s investment expands safe, efficient copper exports and supports good jobs and local businesses across our supply chain. Aligned with our Look West strategy, this progress strengthens our trade gateway, improves market access, and creates more opportunities for people and communities across the province.”

By rotating the container rather than tipping or opening it, rotainer handling reduces dust and spillage compared to traditional open-bulk handling. The Fraser Surrey terminal is currently the only facility in North America capable of supporting rotainer operations, providing a differentiated solution for Canada’s expanding critical minerals sector.

Copper concentrate is trucked from a mine in British Columbia’s Kamloops region to Fraser Surrey, where rotainers enable the efficient loading of up to 12,000 to 15,000 tonnes on vessels. Demand for this specialised solution continues to grow, with DP World expecting up to eight copper concentrate vessel calls in 2026, compared with an average six calls in previous years.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.

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