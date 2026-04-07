GRAY SETS DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

ATLANTA, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) today announced that it will release its earnings results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Earnings Conference Call Information

Gray Media, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live dial-in number is 1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963 . All participants that dial in will be asked for their name and conference ID (3663076) or the name of the call (Gray Media Q1 Call) and will be placed on music hold prior to the start of the conference. Participants should dial in 10-15 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin. The call will be webcast live and available for replay at www.graymedia.com. The taped replay of the conference call will be available at 1-800-770-2030 using conference ID 3663076# until June 7, 2026.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 47 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com .

Gray Contacts:

Jeff Gignac, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 404-504-9828

Alan Gould, Vice President, Investor Relations, 404-266-8333

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