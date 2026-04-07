InEight and PlantAsset Technology Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Plant Engineering and Construction

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InEight and PlantAsset have announced a new partnership, bringing together InEight’s best in class project delivery platform for capital projects with PlantAsset’s asset and project lifecycle management expertise in the plant engineering and construction sector.

Supporting Digital Transformation Across the Full Project and Asset Life Cycle

Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, PlantAsset specialises in digital transformation solutions designed to support plant owners, EPCs, and contractors across the full lifecycle of capital assets. With a strong digital engineering foundation and deep experience in plant engineering and construction environments, PlantAsset helps organisations connect project information, improve data continuity, and enhance visibility and operational efficiency from early project phases through long-term asset management.

PlantAsset’s delivery services will help organisations take advantage of the many benefits of InEight products. As InEight products also integrate smoothly with various solutions, including digital twin technology, customers benefit from enhanced connectivity between engineering and project systems, improved management and exchange of project data, and better collaboration across teams and stakeholders.

Enabling Better Project Controls for Plant Engineering and Construction Organisations

“Our focus has always been on helping plant engineering and construction organisations succeed through better use of data across the asset lifecycle,” said Seokgyu Chang, Head of Sales from PlantAsset. “By working with InEight, we can extend that value by supporting customers with the training and delivery services they need to fully realise the benefits of InEight solutions.”

“We are pleased to welcome PlantAsset as an InEight partner,” said Andrew Harris, InEight’s SVP for Sales & Operations Asia Pacific and Japan. “Their deep expertise in plant engineering, construction, and asset lifecycle management makes them a valuable partner as we expand our presence in Korea. Together, we will support Korean customers in accelerating adoption and driving greater value from the InEight platform.”

Interested organisations can contact PlantAsset or InEight today to schedule a demonstration.

About InEight

InEight is a leader in construction project controls software, empowering over 850 companies taking on challenging projects in industries including construction and engineering; transportation infrastructure; mining; water; power and renewables; and oil, gas and chemical. Uniquely suited to capital construction and other complex work, our integrated, modular software manages projects worth over $1 trillion globally, taking control of project information management, costs, schedules, contracts, and construction operations, and delivering insights with advanced analytics and AI. InEight’s solutions adapt and scale to meet the dynamic needs of modern construction, driving operational excellence and successful project outcomes. For more information, follow InEight on LinkedIn or visit InEight.com.

About PlantAsset Technology.

PlantAsset Technology was founded in 2012 in Seoul, South Korea. Specialising in digital transformation solutions for the plant engineering and construction industry, PlantAsset has deep expertise in asset and project life cycle management. For more information, follow PlantAsset Technology on LinkedIn or visit plantasset.com.