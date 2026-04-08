CallTower Establishes a New Standard with eSIM Integration for Microsoft Teams and Webex Go Mobility

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, QC, LONDON, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move to further empower today’s agile workforce, CallTower, a global communications company has announced a new standard providing 6-months of complimentary eSIM access for its innovative mobile solutions integrated with Microsoft Teams and Webex Calling. This effort addresses the growing need for seamless, device-agnostic communication, enabling professionals to stay connected from anywhere without being tethered to physical SIM cards.

As businesses continue to navigate the demands of hybrid and remote work models, the ability to maintain consistent and high-quality communication is critical. CallTower’s initiative directly supports this shift by removing barriers to adoption for its native mobile integrations. By providing eSIM technology, CallTower is making it easier for organizations to equip their teams with a single-number identity across all devices, streamlining workflows and enhancing professional presence.

This standard is not just about providing a feature; it’s about delivering a foundational element for the future of work. The move underscores CallTower’s commitment to equipping its customers with the secure tools they need to succeed in a competitive digital landscape. Integrating mobile devices natively into unified communications platforms like Microsoft Teams and Webex Calling creates a more cohesive, secure, and user-friendly experience for employees and customers alike.

“Our goal has always been to empower businesses with seamless communication tools that adapt to their needs,” said CallTower’s Chief Revenue Officer, William Rubio. “By offering complimentary eSIMs for our Teams and Webex mobility solutions, we are investing in our customers’ success. We believe that true mobility should be simple and accessible, and this initiative is a significant step toward making that a reality for every organization we serve.”

The initiative allows businesses to deploy mobile-integrated unified communications faster and more efficiently, reducing administrative overhead and ensuring employees have reliable connectivity wherever their work takes them.

About CallTower

Since 2002, CallTower has been at the forefront of transforming global communication, emerging as a leader in enterprise-class cloud communications, collaboration, and CX solutions. We empower businesses with cutting-edge technologies like Microsoft® Teams Operator Connect, Webex by Cisco®, Zoom Phone, and AI-driven contact center solutions, including Webex Contact Center, Five9, and Genesys.

Our expertise in contact center solutions enhances CCaaS and CX capabilities, delivering personalized optimization, conversational AI, and advanced analytics to elevate customer experiences and accelerate digital transformation.

Driven by innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to redefine how businesses connect, collaborate, and thrive on a global scale.