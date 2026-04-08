Parsons Unifies Aviation Units to Enhance Comprehensive Customer Offerings

CHANTILLY, Va., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN), a leading provider of national security and global infrastructure solutions, today announced the unification of its aviation capabilities into a single, integrated North American Aviation organization. This strategic alignment strengthens the company’s One Parsons approach and enhances its ability to deliver technologically enabled aviation solutions quickly at scale, unlocking value for shareholders and customers, and accelerating the company’s momentum and ability to further cross-sell opportunities across the rapidly evolving global aviation market.

Parsons’ extensive aviation experience spans more than 450 airports worldwide, decades of federal aviation modernization, and major commercial airport programs across North America and the Middle East. The company has supported aviation infrastructure in all 50 U.S. states, delivered airfield, landside, and terminal solutions across six continents, and provided program and construction management services on capital programs collectively valued in the tens of billions of dollars. Parsons’ federal aviation work includes nationwide support across more than 600 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) facilities, modernization of critical National Airspace System (NAS) infrastructure, and long‑term engineering and technical services under one of the FAA’s largest and longest‑running support contracts. This combination of global reach, deep technical expertise, and decades of proven delivery positions Parsons as a trusted partner for aviation authorities, airport operators, and federal agencies seeking resilient, technology‑enabled aviation infrastructure.

“Unifying our aviation capabilities strengthens our ability to deliver best in‑class solutions for our global customers while driving growth and collaboration across Parsons,” said Martin Boson, president, Engineered Systems for Parsons. “For decades, Parsons’ capabilities have represented the industry’s most comprehensive aviation portfolio, combining decades of federal, commercial, and global experience into a unified capability that spans the full lifecycle of aviation infrastructure. I am also excited about how this change will deliver enhanced employee growth and professional development opportunities for our employees across the enterprise.

Airports around the world face significant modernization needs, including runway and terminal expansion, technology integration, and enhanced operational resilience. By aligning its aviation capabilities, Parsons is better positioned to support these investments with integrated solutions that span design, smart infrastructure, and program and construction management services, among others.

The company’s notable project across the United States include:

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA): Parsons’ federal aviation portfolio is anchored by its long-standing leadership on the FAA’s Technical Support Services Contract (TSSC/T5), delivering nationwide engineering, modernization, and technical services across hundreds of FAA facilities. The company also supports NAS modernization, air traffic control facility upgrades, airfield lighting and navigation aid (NAVAID) improvements, runway safety enhancements, environmental and safety compliance programs, and digital engineering and cybersecurity initiatives that strengthen the safety, efficiency, and resilience of federal aviation infrastructure.

Parsons’ federal aviation portfolio is anchored by its long-standing leadership on the FAA’s Technical Support Services Contract (TSSC/T5), delivering nationwide engineering, modernization, and technical services across hundreds of FAA facilities. The company also supports NAS modernization, air traffic control facility upgrades, airfield lighting and navigation aid (NAVAID) improvements, runway safety enhancements, environmental and safety compliance programs, and digital engineering and cybersecurity initiatives that strengthen the safety, efficiency, and resilience of federal aviation infrastructure. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), California: Owner’s representative for the Landside Access Modernization Project (LAMP), one of the largest infrastructure programs currently underway in the United States.

Owner’s representative for the Landside Access Modernization Project (LAMP), one of the largest infrastructure programs currently underway in the United States. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia: Construction management for airfield and landside infrastructure upgrades, including pavement rehabilitation, roadway improvements, and operational enhancements at the world’s busiest airport.

Construction management for airfield and landside infrastructure upgrades, including pavement rehabilitation, roadway improvements, and operational enhancements at the world’s busiest airport. Houston Airports (IAH, HOU, and EFD), Texas: Infrastructure project support including program initiation, program definition, design review and approval, procurement, construction management, commissioning and activation, and contract closeout.

Infrastructure project support including program initiation, program definition, design review and approval, procurement, construction management, commissioning and activation, and contract closeout. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), Maryland: Construction management and inspection services for the recently opened A/B Connector, a significant milestone in the largest capital improvement program in BWI Marshall’s history. This year marks 50 consecutive years of Parsons supporting BWI Marshall through planning, design, construction management, and program delivery services.

Construction management and inspection services for the recently opened A/B Connector, a significant milestone in the largest capital improvement program in BWI Marshall’s history. This year marks 50 consecutive years of Parsons supporting BWI Marshall through planning, design, construction management, and program delivery services. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey: Provided design and construction support as part of a joint venture to deliver the new Terminal A, which opened in 2023. Currently serving as lead designer for the Newark AirTrain Replacement Program – Guideways and Stations project.

Provided design and construction support as part of a joint venture to deliver the new Terminal A, which opened in 2023. Currently serving as lead designer for the Newark AirTrain Replacement Program – Guideways and Stations project. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York: Lead designer for the design and reconstruction of JFK’s Central Terminal Area Roadways, Utilities, and Ground Transportation Center.

Lead designer for the design and reconstruction of JFK’s Central Terminal Area Roadways, Utilities, and Ground Transportation Center. Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL), Florida: Program management on behalf of JetBlue in implementing the design and building of the new Terminal 5.





The unified organization combines Parsons’ aviation modernization work for federal customers, notably the FAA, with its extensive commercial experience in airport planning, design, and program and construction management. Consolidating these capabilities under one structure enables the company to deliver a more comprehensive suite of solutions while maintaining continuity in customer delivery.

To learn more about Parsons’ aviation capabilities, please visit: https://www.parsons.com/aviation/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

Bernadette.Miller@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.us