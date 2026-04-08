Turning Sustainability Data Into Business Growth at Procurement & Supply Chain Summit





London, 08 April 2026 – osapiens is leading a workshop at Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US summit on 21-22 April, demonstrating how to build a sustainability foundation that drives measurable business growth. The session, "From data to impact: building the sustainability foundation that drives growth," is addressing the critical bridge between collecting data and generating measurable business value as regulatory pressures mount and consumer expectations evolve. The workshop is part of a two-day summit bringing together the industry's most influential voices to address the intersection of procurement, supply chain management and environmental responsibility.

In the rapidly shifting landscape of global commerce, the intersection of procurement, supply chain management and environmental responsibility has become the new frontier for business resilience. This session is redefining how organisations view sustainability as a fundamental engine for long-term commercial success. The summit is strategically co-located with Sustainability LIVE: The US summit, both part of BizClik's global event portfolio, offering a view of how procurement functions are now the primary drivers of corporate sustainability goals.

A convergence of innovation

With more than 1,000 in-person attendees, the two-day summit is creating an immersive environment for peer-to-peer learning and high-level networking. The programme is featuring more than 100 expert speakers providing global Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) and Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO) perspectives on the future of the industry, 20 targeted content themes including deep dives into artificial intelligence (AI) in procurement, strategic sourcing and supplier relationship management, and eight executive workshops designed to provide immediate return on investment (ROI) for attendees.

By integrating the procurement and sustainability tracks, the summit is acknowledging that today's supply chain challenges cannot be solved in silos. Instead, they are requiring a holistic approach where transparency and efficiency go hand-in-hand.

Moving from data to impact

At the heart of this collaborative spirit is the workshop in association with osapiens. This session is rooted in exclusive research conducted in partnership with KPMG, surveying more than 100 senior decision-makers. The findings are providing a rare benchmark of where organisations currently stand on the spectrum of sustainability data maturity.

Many organisations find themselves "data rich but insight poor" struggling to translate complex sustainability metrics into actionable strategies. This workshop is designed to bridge that gap. Participants will engage in an open, collaborative discussion focused on moving from mere intention to tangible impact.

The curriculum is built upon three interconnected pillars that form the bedrock of a modern, sustainable supply chain: reporting readiness, moving beyond manual spreadsheets to automated, audit-ready data structures that satisfy global regulatory frameworks; supply chain visibility, gaining granular insights into multi-tier supplier networks to identify risks and opportunities before they affect the bottom line; and product compliance, ensuring that every component of the product lifecycle adheres to evolving standards, thereby protecting brand reputation and market access.

Why leaders should attend

For senior procurement and supply chain executives, the stakes are higher than ever. Leaders should prioritise this session because it moves the conversation away from "compliance for compliance's sake." Instead, it is demonstrating how a robust sustainability foundation directly facilitates growth by optimising operations, reducing waste and fostering deeper trust with stakeholders.

Furthermore, the workshop is providing a unique forum to compare notes with peers facing similar hurdles. Whether navigating the complexities of AI integration or seeking to strengthen supplier relationships in a volatile market, the insights gained here are offering a roadmap for the future.

In an era where "impact" is the ultimate currency, this workshop is equipping leaders with the tools to ensure their organisations are not just participating in the green transition, but leading it.

Register your interest for this workshop and the summit, here.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE brings together the people driving innovation and resilience across global supply chains. It's where senior executives, rising talent, and industry experts come together to tackle today's challenges and explore tomorrow's opportunities. This global hybrid event series features in-depth talks, practical workshops, and candid conversations on everything from digital transformation and supplier partnerships to logistics, sustainability, and risk management. Whether you join in person or online, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE is a space to exchange ideas, gain practical insights, and build the connections that move the industry forward.

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