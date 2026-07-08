AI LIVE: The London Summit Unveils First Speakers for October 2026 Summit

London, 08 July 2026 – AI Magazine, a BizClik Media brand, has announced the first speakers confirmed for AI LIVE: The London Summit, taking place on 20–21 October 2026 at Olympia London.

The inaugural event will bring together over 2,000 global leaders under the theme Technology + Human Purpose to explore the next era of artificial intelligence. The two-day conference and expo is designed for C-suite executives, AI strategists and innovators seeking practical insights into enterprise transformation, governance and the real-world application of AI technologies.

The summit will feature more than 50 speakers across 10 content themes, with confirmed experts including Professor Kirstine Dale, Chief AI Officer at Met Office, Dr. Ben E. Kuzey, Chief Data & AI Officer at Microsoft Netherlands and Marcos Angelides, Managing Director of L'Oréal Lab & Head of AI Operations at Publicis Groupe. The event will open with a keynote address from Eric Vaughan, CEO of IgniteTech.

The speaker programme covers critical topics including generative AI, automation, digital identity and the practical application of AI across industries. With representation from Adobe, Ericsson, Capgemini, NatWest Boxed, CBRE and NTT Data, attendees will gain access to real-world case studies and strategic frameworks from organisations leading AI adoption.

Exploring AI's practical application across industries

The summit will deliver insight into how enterprises are embedding AI into operations, with sessions addressing both opportunity and challenge. Jason Yung, AI Evangelist Lead for UK, Europe, Africa and Middle East at Adobe, will participate in a panel on The Future of Enterprise AI, alongside Dr. Ben E. Kuzey from Microsoft Netherlands and Alper Benli, Vice President and Head of Data & AI Business Operations at Ericsson.

Financial services will be addressed through a dedicated strand, The Future of Finance, featuring Gareth Wilson, Executive Vice President and Global Banking Industry Leader at Capgemini and Andy Ellis, CEO of NatWest Boxed. Ellis commented: "AI has the potential to redefine financial services, but the real challenge is applying it in ways that are practical, trusted and aligned with the expectations of customers and regulators. I'm looking forward to a lively discussion at AI Live on how we get that balance right."

Shaping the future workforce in the age of AI

A key focus of the summit is the impact of AI on talent, skills and organisational culture. The AI & The Future Workforce panel will bring together Ricky Bartlett, UK Lead for Artificial Intelligence and Automation at CBRE and Juan Carlos Martinez, Head of Cloud Platforms at NTT Data, to explore how businesses are preparing teams for AI-enabled environments.

Professor Kirstine Dale will deliver a keynote titled Forecasting the Future: Embedding AI in the UK's Weather Service, offering insight into how AI is being applied within critical national infrastructure.

Additional speaker announcements are expected ahead of the event, with further industry leaders to be confirmed across themes including AI governance, ethics, sustainability and innovation. Updates will be shared via AI Magazine in the coming months.

If you’re interested in speaking at AI LIVE: The London Summit, please enquire here .

What's next for AI LIVE: The London Summit

The summit will also feature four executive workshops and the Immersive AI Experience, a dedicated space for live demonstrations, interactive showcases and hands-on environments that bring AI's real-world impact to life. The event is open to in-person attendees, offering access to content and networking opportunities. Further speaker announcements and programme details will be released in the coming months via AI Magazine.

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About AI Magazine

AI Magazine connects the leading AI executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the AI community. Join us today to shape the future for generations to come.

About AI LIVE: The London Summit

On 20–21 October 2026, the inaugural AI LIVE: The London Summit arrives at Olympia London, bringing together over 2,000 global leaders under the theme Technology + Human Purpose. This two-day conference and expo is designed for C-suite executives, AI strategists and innovators preparing for the next era of artificial intelligence. With more than 50 speakers, 10 content themes and 4 executive workshops, the summit delivers practical insight into generative AI, automation, governance, digital identity and enterprise transformation. At the heart of the event is the Immersive AI Experience, featuring live demonstrations, interactive showcases and hands-on environments that bring AI's real-world impact to life.

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