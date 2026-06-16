BIP.Verco to Challenge Traditional Climate ROI at Sustainability LIVE: The Leadership Summit

London, 16 June 2026 – BIP.Verco will host a workshop examining whether the business case for climate action is broken at Sustainability LIVE: The Leadership Summit (a BizClik Media event) during London Climate Action Week on 25 June.

The session comes as organisations worldwide reassess the financial rationale behind sustainability commitments amid mounting economic pressures and geopolitical uncertainty. The workshop will challenge conventional assumptions about climate investment return on investment (ROI) and explore new approaches to framing the commercial logic of decarbonisation.

The session, scheduled for 10:45am British Summer Time (BST) at Code Node London, will be led by Andrew Todd, Director of Global Manufacturing, and James Edney, Head of Sector, Growth at BIP.Verco. Both bring extensive experience in translating sustainability strategy into business value across multiple sectors.

Reframing the commercial case for climate action

The workshop addresses a critical question shaping boardroom discussions and investment strategies: is the business case for climate action broken? As traditional ROI framing increasingly fails to move boards, the session will unpack barriers to climate investment and examine how organisations can redefine the commercial rationale for net zero commitments.

BIP.Verco brings more than 35 years of experience supporting clients with data-driven analysis and practical delivery tools to advance climate goals.

The consultancy works with some of the world’s leading organisations, helping them to turn sustainability into a driver of innovation and competitiveness.

Industry leadership at a pivotal moment

The workshop forms part of Sustainability LIVE: The Leadership Summit at London Climate Action Week, which convenes senior leaders from industry, finance, policy and technology. The summit focuses on actionable strategies and cross-sector collaboration, moving beyond ambition to interrogate the realities of delivering net zero whilst balancing regulatory demands, stakeholder expectations and financial constraints.

Register your interest for the workshop here.

Workshop at The Net Zero Summit 2026

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About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global event series that brings together leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies, and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future.

From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility, and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers, and be part of meaningful conversations. Whether attending in person or online, Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover, and get inspired to make a difference.

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