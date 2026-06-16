Sustainability LIVE Announces Final Week to Register for The Leadership Summit

Jim Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer at PepsiCo will join the stage at London Climate Action Week 2026

London, 16 June 2026 - Sustainability LIVE: The Leadership Summit heads to London Climate Action Week next week, bringing together global leaders, innovators and changemakers driving progress in sustainability. As the event enters its final week of registration, organisers have announced nine new high-profile speakers joining the line-up, representing sectors from motorsport and manufacturing to finance and international development. This is the last opportunity for sustainability professionals to secure their place at one of the year's most significant gatherings on climate action and environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy.

The newly confirmed speakers include Sarah Schaefer, ESG Director at Wrightbus; Ellen Jones, Head of ESG at Formula 1; Toby Croucher, Chief Sustainability Officer at Stora Enso; Manal Hassan, Chief Sustainability Officer at Elsewedy Electric; Mai-Lan, Director of Private Sector Policy and Advocacy at WaterAid; David Moore, ESG Director at The Compleat Food Group; Henning Huenteler, Partner and EMEA Carbon Markets Lead at Bain & Co; Amanda Martins, Head of Sustainability at Williams Racing F1; and Anna Richardson, Global Head of Supply Chain Sustainability & Diversity at HSBC.

The event will explore critical sustainability topics including climate action, ESG integration, green finance, supply chain responsibility and the circular economy through keynotes, panels and workshops.

Register interest to The Leadership Summit here.

Cross-Sector Leadership on Net-Zero and Water Security

Manal Hassan, Chief Sustainability Officer at Elsewedy Electric, says: "I am looking forward to speaking at Sustainability LIVE during London Climate Action Week. This forum brings together the precise mix of leadership and cross-sector expertise we need to bridge the gap between regional net-zero roadmaps and actionable, scalable global solutions."

Water positivity will feature prominently in discussions, with WaterAid addressing the global water crisis. Mai-Lan, Director of Private Sector Policy and Advocacy at WaterAid, says: "This event is an important opportunity to address water positivity and partnership. The water crisis persists and is widespread. 696m people in the world – almost 1 in 10 – lack even a basic water service. 2.1bn lack safe drinking water. And, 4bn experience water scarcity."

She highlighted WaterAid's role in the World Bank's Water Forward initiative and the Lagos Aqua Initiative, a US$6.5m collective action programme to modernise urban water infrastructure in Lagos, Nigeria, by 2030. Mai-Lan adds: "These three initiatives demonstrate the breadth of opportunity for the private sector to get involved in delivering progress and strengthening resilience in the face of the water crisis – change starts with water."

Industry Relevance and Practical Action

The speaker line-up reflects the event's focus on turning sustainability ambitions into measurable outcomes. Amanda Martins, Head of Sustainability at Williams Racing F1, says: "I'm looking forward to connecting with leaders who are turning bold sustainability ambitions into practical action and measurable impact."

David Moore, ESG Director at The Compleat Food Group, says: "Water is such a key topic for our global food system and it doesn't get the bandwidth it deserves. I am really looking forward to this discussion."

The summit provides a platform for executives to exchange ideas, gain practical insights and build connections that drive industry progress.

Final Week to Register

With the event taking place next week, this is the final opportunity for sustainability leaders to register their interest and secure tickets.

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Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global event series that brings together leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies, and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future. From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility, and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers, and be part of meaningful conversations.

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