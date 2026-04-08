Exodus Movement, Inc. March 2026 Treasury Update and Monthly Metrics

OMAHA, Neb., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc . (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus" or “the company”), a leading self-custodial cryptocurrency platform, today announced updated digital asset holdings, user metrics, and exchange provider processed volume metrics, as of March 31, 2026.

Exodus grew its digital asset treasury across all three core holdings in March and continued to advance its payments infrastructure, even as industry-wide crypto trading volumes fell to nineteen-month lows.



Exodus CFO James Gernetzke remarked: “March was one of the slowest trading months the industry has seen in over a year, and our volume reflects that. It’s exactly why building a complete payments experience––through Exodus Pay for our customers, and across our partner network––is central to how we’re diversifying revenue beyond market cycles.”



Selected Digital Asset Holdings (Unaudited)

Bitcoin (BTC): 628 BTC as of March 31, 2026, compared to over 610 BTC as of February 28, 2026.

Ethereum (ETH): 1,857 ETH as of March 31, 2026, compared to over 1,840 ETH as of February 28, 2026.

Solana (SOL): 17,541 SOL as of March 31, 2026, compared to 15,694 SOL as of February 28, 2026.



Monthly Active Users (MAUs)

MAUs were 1.5 million as of March 31, 2026 compared to 1.6 million as of February 28, 2026, consistent with the broader industry slowdown.

Swap Volume

Exodus’ exchange provider processed volume was $346 million for the month of March 2026, of which $68 million (20%) originated from the company’s XO Swap partners. This compares with $435 million exchange provider processed volume in February 2026, of which $99 million (23%) originated from XO Swap partners.

About Exodus

Founded in 2015, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) is pioneering self-custodial finance by giving people the tools to earn rewards, spend, manage, and swap digital assets across borders, all without giving up control. Exodus serves millions of users through its products built on a simple principle: your money should be yours.

Exodus also powers crypto infrastructure for enterprise platforms serving millions of users through its enterprise product suite. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Exodus is financial software where ownership is the default. For more information, visit exodus.com .

Investor Contact

investors@exodus.com

Media Contact

Aubrey Strobel/Elena Nisonoff, Halcyon Communications

exodus@halcyonpr.xyz

Disclosure Information

Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com ; press releases; public videos, calls, and webcasts; and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “will,” “expect,” “would,” “should,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “likely,” “believes,” “views”, “estimates”, or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, management statements regarding management’s confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, expectations regarding demand for our products, and volatility and trading volumes of digital asset markets. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in “Item 1. Business” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 11, 2026, as well as in our other reports filed with the SEC from time to time.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.