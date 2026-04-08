Wedbush Launches AI Power & Infrastructure ETF as Energy Becomes the Key Force Behind the AI Boom

PASADENA, Calif., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush Fund Advisers today announced the launch of the Dan IVES Wedbush AI Power & Infrastructure ETF (Ticker: IVEP), designed to give investors exposure to the companies powering the next phase of the artificial intelligence boom, based on the research of the Wedbush Securities Inc. technology research team, including Dan Ives, Managing Director and Global Head of Technology Research, and Seth Basham, Managing Director and Director of Equity Research. The IVEP ETF follows the success of the Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (Ticker: IVES) that launched on June 4, 2025.

“As AI adoption accelerates, energy and infrastructure are emerging as critical bottlenecks,” said Cullen Rogers, Chief Investment Officer of Wedbush Fund Advisers. “Every dollar spent on AI ultimately requires energy, and the scale of demand is creating meaningful opportunities for the companies enabling that buildout. IVEP provides investors access to this physical backbone of AI.”

Wedbush research estimates that U.S. data center electricity consumption could reach approximately 470 terawatt-hours by 2030. This is about 23% above current consensus forecasts, driven by AI workloads that require significantly more power than traditional cloud computing. Infrastructure constraints such as transmission timelines, equipment availability, and baseload power supply are expected to shape the pace of expansion, and efficiency improvements are unlikely to reduce overall energy demand as AI usage grows.

IVEP is built around Wedbush’s proprietary research report, “IVES Power 30,” that includes a curated group of companies positioned to benefit from rising electricity demand tied to AI. The IVEP ETF invests across four key segments:

Power generation and fuel supply

Grid infrastructure and data centers

Equipment and power management

Materials and enabling technologies

“With IVEP, we are extending access to Dan and the team’s proprietary research through the Wedbush ETF platform, giving investors exposure to another part of the AI ecosystem that will be critical in the years ahead,” said Gary Wedbush, President and Chief Executive Officer at Wedbush.

About Wedbush Fund Advisers, LLC

Wedbush Fund Advisers launched in 2024 to build on Wedbush’s 70-year legacy of market insight, innovation, and client trust. Its mission is to design forward-thinking investment strategies that reflect the evolving nature of markets and investor priorities. Backed by a seasoned team with decades of asset management experience, the firm is committed to delivering products that extend Wedbush’s tradition of excellence into the next era of investment innovation.

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Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the IVEP ETF please visit at www.wedbushfunds.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

AI Infrastructure Risk. The Fund’s strategy of emphasizing investments in AI infrastructure companies means that the performance of the Fund will be closely tied to the performance of industry sectors that are expected to benefit from the growth of AI-capable data centers and related technology and energy infrastructure. Investing in companies that are expected to benefit from the same macro theme means that some of the Fund’s investments may be similarly affected by certain market, economic, political, or social developments.

AI Technology Risk. AI technology is generally highly reliant on the collection and analysis of large amounts of data, and it is not possible or practicable to incorporate all relevant data into the model that such AI utilizes to operate. Certain data in such models will inevitably contain a degree of inaccuracy and error – potentially materially so – and could otherwise be inadequate or flawed, which would be likely to degrade the effectiveness of the AI technology.

Calculation Methodology Risk. The Index relies directly or indirectly on various sources of information to assess the criteria of issuers included in the Index, including information that may be based on assumptions and estimates. Neither the Fund nor the Adviser can offer assurances that the Index’s calculation methodology or sources of information will provide an accurate assessment of included issuers or a correct valuation of securities, nor can they guarantee the availability or timeliness of the production of the Index.

Limited Operating History Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

Non-Diversification Risk. Although the Fund intends to invest in a variety of securities and instruments, the Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.

Concentration Risk. The Fund’s investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. In such an event, the value of the Shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares of a fund that invests in securities of companies in a broader range of industries.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV, and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Wedbush Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.