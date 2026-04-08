EnsembleIQ’s Progressive Grocer Reveals 2026 Editors' Picks

CHICAGO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Progressive Grocer , the leading source of business intelligence for the food retail industry, announces the winners of its 2026 Editors’ Picks awards. Now in its 22nd year, this awards program recognizes consumer packaged goods products that demonstrate exceptional innovation, functionality, value and packaging design.

This year’s list features 68 products across a wide variety of grocery categories, including fresh, frozen, beverages, snacks, household essentials, wellness solutions and more. The Editors’ Picks program remains one of the most respected industry accolades for new product innovation, highlighting those items that are helping drive category growth and better meet the evolving needs of today’s discerning shoppers.

“This year’s winners prove that the CPG industry is keeping innovation at the forefront of operations,” said Progressive Grocer Editor-in-Chief Emily Crowe. “From wellness-forward snacks to eco-conscious household essentials, these 68 items represent the very best of what’s hitting shopping carts today. We congratulate the winners for their commitment to excellence and for raising the bar for the entire industry.”

The Editors’ Picks program serves as a valuable resource for grocery buyers and merchandisers seeking to identify top-tier items that resonate with modern consumers. The 2026 winners reflect many of the most important product trends shaping the industry today, including outstanding value, global flavor innovation, sustainability, functional benefits, and convenient formats.

Winning products will be featured in the May 2026 issue of Progressive Grocer and showcased across its digital platforms, extending their reach to thousands of grocery retail decision-makers. Check them out online now .

Submissions for the 2027 Editors’ Picks program will open in Fall 2026. Consumer brands looking to distinguish themselves in the competitive grocery landscape are encouraged to participate in this signature recognition program.

Stay connected with Progressive Grocer on LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Progressive Grocer

For more than 100 years, Progressive Grocer has been the leading source of business intelligence for the food retail industry, delivering award-winning journalism, research and live-event experiences that inform, connect and empower grocery leaders across North America.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is a premier business intelligence company providing insightful information and actionable connections that help business leaders and their teams drive growth across the retail, consumer goods, technology, healthcare, and hospitality industries.

Media Contact

Emily Crowe

Editor-in-Chief

Progressive Grocer

ecrowe@ensembleiq.com