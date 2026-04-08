ReversingLabs Spectra Assure Earns Multiple Top Honors for Leading Software Supply Chain Security Solution

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs (RL), the trusted name in file and software security, today announced that it has received two new industry honors for Spectra Assure . These include a 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Award as the Top Software Supply Chain Security Solution and a 2026 Gold Globee Award for The New Standard for Software Supply Chain Security.

These awards come as ReversingLabs also announces its featured presence in the new Enterprise AI Security Handbook written by TAG Infosphere. The new industry guide is designed to help organizations secure artificial intelligence systems and the software ecosystems that support them.

“Supply chain threats across open-source ecosystems, commercial software development, and AI pipelines are up dramatically. In fact, our recent 2026 Software Supply Chain Security Report found that malicious open-source package detection is up 73%,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and Co-founder of ReversingLabs. “These honors reflect our commitment to not only raising awareness of the threats hiding inside software environments, but to giving organizations the tools they need to find and stop them before any damage is done."

Industry Recognitions:

2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

ReversingLabs Spectra Assure was named a winner in the Software Supply Chain Security category. These awards recognize the companies, products, and professionals shaping the future of cybersecurity.

“We congratulate ReversingLabs on this outstanding achievement in the ‘Software Supply Chain Security’ category of the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “As we celebrate 10 years of recognizing excellence in cybersecurity, your innovation, commitment, and leadership set a powerful example for the entire industry.”

The 2026 Globee Award for Cybersecurity

Spectra Assure was named a Gold Globee® Award winner for The New Standard for Software Supply Chain Security. Celebrating excellence in all areas of cybersecurity, these awards recognize companies for their contributions to digital security, innovation in threat defense, and commitment to advancing cybersecurity solutions.

“Congratulations to ReversingLabs and the 2026 winners for their exceptional contributions to strengthening our digital world. Your innovation, dedication, and leadership continue to advance cybersecurity and inspire progress across industries. We are proud to recognize and celebrate your success,” said San Madan, President of the Globee Awards.

TAG Enterprise AI Security Handbook

The new handbook from TAG Infosphere provides a roadmap for managing enterprise AI risk, including strategies such as AI discovery, runtime guardrails, governance frameworks, and supply chain security for AI applications. The handbook features ReversingLabs CEO and Co-founder Mario Vuksan, who discusses software supply chain security and threat intelligence and how organizations can detect malicious components and vulnerabilities in complex software environments.

Interested readers can access the Enterprise AI Security Handbook here . For additional details on the award-winning Spectra Assure software supply chain security solution, click here .

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the trusted name in file and software security. We provide the modern cybersecurity platform to verify and deliver safe binaries. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and leading cybersecurity vendors, RL Spectra Core powers the software supply chain and file security insights, tracking over 422 billion searchable files with the ability to deconstruct full software binaries in seconds to minutes. Only ReversingLabs provides that final exam to determine whether a single file or full software binary presents a risk to your organization and your customers.