Tango Appoints Rob Eroh as Chief Product Officer and Cole Bowman as Chief Revenue Officer

DALLAS, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, the leading provider of cloud-based real estate and facilities management software solutions, today announced the appointments of Rob Eroh as Chief Product Officer and Cole Bowman as Chief Revenue Officer. Together, they will lead Tango’s product and revenue organizations, with a focus on strengthening how the company builds and brings solutions to market.

Rob Eroh joins Tango as Chief Product Officer, bringing extensive experience leading product organizations across startups, public companies, and private equity-backed enterprise software businesses. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Product at VTS, where he led product and design across the company’s multi-product platform, which supports more than 90,000 commercial real estate buildings. He also helped drive a prototype-first, outcome-driven culture, and led the company’s generative AI strategy. Previously, Rob held senior product leadership roles at WeWork, where he helped launch and scale new offerings central to the company’s hybrid work strategy.

Cole Bowman joins Tango as Chief Revenue Officer with more than 15 years of experience scaling enterprise software platforms through periods of rapid expansion and successful exits. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Second Nature, where he led the company through significant growth, tripling revenue while expanding operating margins and building a fully integrated go-to-market organization. Previously, Cole held leadership positions at Zego, where he played a key role in the company’s acquisitions, and at Minol USA, where he led cross-functional operations and revenue growth initiatives.

The appointments of Rob Eroh and Cole Bowman mark an important step in Tango’s evolution. Their combined experience across product and revenue leadership will help Tango advance its strategy and deliver greater impact for clients across the real estate and facilities management landscape.

About Tango

With hundreds of clients across more than 175 countries, Tango is the leader in Store Lifecycle Management and Integrated Workplace Management System software. Our platform empowers organizations with the power of knowing—turning data into insight—and the impact of acting, driving smarter decisions across real estate, design and construction, lease administration and accounting, facilities maintenance, occupancy management, energy and sustainability, desk booking, visitor management, and space management. To learn more, visit tangoanalytics.com.