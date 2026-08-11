Tango Releases 2026 Corporate Real Estate Decision Readiness Index

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise leaders are paying for real estate decisions they cannot make in time. In the past year, 89% of leaders delayed at least one portfolio decision, and 43% renewed or extended a lease on unfavorable terms because they did not have the time or decision support to act differently. Those are among the central findings of Tango’s 2026 Corporate Real Estate Decision Readiness Index, released today.

The gap is not fully about data availability. It’s also about speed. 92% of leaders were confident in the information behind their last portfolio decision, but only 10% can bring that data together automatically, only 13% can model a scenario quickly, and the typical major decision still takes more than four months.

When leaders named the single biggest source of friction in their last major decision, data integration came up most often, at 30%, while only 9% pointed to missing information. The inputs exist for the most part. They just do not come together in the right way to act on them.

“Most leaders can read their portfolios. What they are often unable to do is act on them before a critical date passes,” said Ammon Lesher, CEO of Tango. “The data is scattered across systems that were never built to talk to each other, so the decision window gets spent assembling the numbers instead of weighing choices. When your decision cycle runs slower than the market, you are structurally late, and late decisions tend to generate less favorable results.”

The pressure on those decisions is coming from several directions at once. Leaders named capital cost, volatile demand, lease inflexibility, and limited high-quality, compliant space as nearly tied for their single greatest constraint. More than half, 53% — rising to 58% in financial services — report a shrinking set of acceptable, compliant space to choose from.

The report argues that these external pressures only become manageable once the internal constraint is fixed: most companies are built to record their portfolios, not to act on them. It defines the alternative as decision readiness, the ability to move from reading a portfolio to acting on it before the window closes, and lays out the capabilities to get there.

Tango has paired the report with a Decision Readiness self-assessment that places an organization on a spectrum from Firefighter to Optimizer and returns the specific gaps between where it stands today and a decision-grade process.

The full report and self-assessment are available at https://tangoanalytics.com/landing/portfolio-under-pressure/.

About the Survey

The 2026 Corporate Real Estate Readiness Index was based on a survey of senior real estate, facilities, and finance leaders at enterprises with at least $500 million in revenue, conducted this year. Respondents held C-Suite, Vice President, and Director roles across North America.

About Tango

Tango helps organizations make smarter decisions about their real estate, workplaces, and facilities. The buildings people work in and the portfolios organizations manage aren’t just overhead – they shape costs, culture, and business performance. By bringing together the data, workflows, and decision-making capabilities to manage complex portfolios, Tango enables clients to move from information to action, faster. Hundreds of organizations around the world rely on Tango to optimize their real estate portfolios, improve operational performance, and create better workplace experiences. Learn more at tangoanalytics.com.

Contact:

Kathy Fischer

Tango

kathy.fischer@tangoanalytics.com

416 727 5647