Tango Releases Controlling the Sequence: The 2026 Retail Real Estate Portfolio Execution Index

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail real estate value is leaking out of portfolios faster than teams can see it. In the past year, every large retailer surveyed experienced store-project delays from shortages of capital, labor, or materials, while 88% experienced downstream problems caused by lease decisions. Those are among the central findings of Controlling the Sequence: The 2026 Retail Real Estate Portfolio Execution Index, released today.

The pace is the challenge. Two-thirds of large retailers manage between 51 and 500 store changes a year, roughly one major real estate project every week, while most are juggling five types of real estate moves at once. Yet only 17% receive automated alerts when a lease deadline or option is approaching. The difference matters: 33% of retailers that receive alerts said lease deadlines caused no missed opportunities over the past 12 months, compared with just 7% of those who review deadlines periodically or as needed.

“Retailers are making major real estate decisions almost every week, and the pace has outgrown the systems meant to keep up,” said Ammon Lesher, Chief Executive Officer of Tango. “A lease option opens, a remodel is already scheduled at the same store, and no one connects the two until it’s too late. It’s not that these teams lack data. It’s that the data lives in separate systems, so decisions get made with limited information, and the portfolio strategy eventually becomes disconnected from the broader business strategy.”

Much of the gap between the best-run portfolios and the rest comes down to integration. Only about one-third of retailers use a third-party integrated system for lease management, and those that do are far more satisfied with their tools and processes: 47% report being very satisfied, compared with 19% of those without an integrated third-party solution. The rest are stitching decisions together across spreadsheets, calendars, and disconnected systems, making it harder to see how decisions in one part of the portfolio affect another.

The pressure on retailers is coming from several directions at once. Quality space is scarce and gets claimed quickly, occupancy costs are increasingly unpredictable, and thin margins make every missed lease option and project delay more expensive. Under these conditions, the report argues, portfolio coordination has moved from operational necessity to competitive advantage.

The report traces most of this lost value back to a single root cause: decision silos. Lease teams, program managers, and finance teams often work from separate systems and incomplete data, so no one has the full picture when a decision gets made. The report argues that retailers can reclaim value by giving stakeholders shared, portfolio-level visibility, more consistent lease terms, and processes built for today’s pace of change – moving from simply recording what is happening across the portfolio to acting on it.

The four-part report examines the reality of modern retail CRE portfolio management, the risks that emerge when decisions outpace the systems meant to coordinate them, the case for portfolio-level visibility, and how top-performing retail teams operate differently.

The full report is available at: https://tangoanalytics.com/landing/controlling-the-sequence/

About the Survey

Controlling the Sequence: The 2026 Retail Real Estate Portfolio Execution Index draws on a third-party study of retail real estate leaders overseeing portfolios of more than 200 locations, conducted this year, alongside insights from Tango’s retail real estate experts.

About Tango

Tango helps organizations make smarter decisions about their real estate, workplaces, and facilities. The buildings people work in and the portfolios organizations manage aren’t just overhead – they shape costs, culture, and business performance. By bringing together the data, workflows, and decision-making capabilities to manage complex portfolios, Tango enables clients to move from information to action, faster. Hundreds of organizations around the world rely on Tango to optimize their real estate portfolios, improve operational performance, and create better workplace experiences. Learn more at tangoanalytics.com.

Contact:

Kathy Fischer

416 727 5647

kathy.fischer@tangoanalytics.com