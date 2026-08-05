Tango Names Rich Givone as Chief Revenue Officer

DALLAS, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, the leading provider of cloud-based real estate and facilities management software solutions, today announced the appointment of Rich Givone as Chief Revenue Officer. Rich will lead Tango’s revenue organization, including sales, channel partners, and client retention, with a focus on accelerating growth and strengthening Tango’s go-to-market strategy.

Rich joins Tango with more than two decades of experience building and scaling revenue organizations for SaaS and enterprise technology companies. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer at Service Management Group (SMG), where he led a global client development organization spanning new sales, renewals, and expansions across North America, EMEA, and APAC. Prior to SMG, Rich led teams driving the revenue funnel for companies in the MarTech platform space, serving the banking and financial services vertical.

“Rich has spent his career leading revenue organizations that combine operational discipline with a relentless focus on client success,” said Ammon Lesher, Chief Executive Officer at Tango. “He knows how to build exceptional teams that can execute on integrated go-to-market strategies, address true market needs, create lasting partnerships, and help organizations grow through a model of shared success. As we continue to expand our business, Rich brings the leadership and experience necessary to help us scale while staying true to the way we serve our clients.”

“I joined Tango because the foundation here is real,” said Rich Givone. “The combination of deep industry expertise, long-standing client relationships, and a talented team creates an incredible opportunity. I’m excited to help build on that momentum and drive the next chapter of growth.”

About Tango

Tango helps organizations make smarter decisions about their real estate, workplaces, and facilities. The buildings people work in and the portfolios organizations manage aren’t just overhead – they shape costs, culture, and business performance. By bringing together the data, workflows, and decision-making capabilities to manage complex portfolios, Tango enables clients to move from information to action, faster. Hundreds of organizations around the world rely on Tango to optimize their real estate portfolios, improve operational performance, and create better workplace experiences. Learn more at tangoanalytics.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tango

Kathy Fischer

kathy.fischer@tangoanalytics.com

(416) 727-5647

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2bc20e6-b81b-4006-8506-460953e3c0cb