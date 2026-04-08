Richtech Robotics Expands into Europe Through Strategic Distribution Agreement with NewConsultancy B.V.

EU deal drives Richtech Robotics’ global expansion following ProWein 2025 success

LAS VEGAS, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics” or the “Company”), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, announces it has signed a distribution agreement with Netherlands-based NewConsultancy B.V. (“NewConsultancy”). Under the agreement, NewConsultancy will distribute Richtech Robotics solutions across the Netherlands and the broader European Union/Schengen region, enabling local deployment, service, and customer support.

"This collaboration represents a pivotal moment in our global growth trajectory," said Richtech Robotics CEO Wayne Haung. "Our alliance with NewConsultancy ensures that our AI-powered service and logistics robots are backed by local deployment and regional technical expertise for our prospective European clientele. This move advances our objective of expanding our scalable solutions and Robotics-as-a-Service model globally."

NewConsultancy brings extensive regional expertise, operational know-how, and direct access to European hospitality, logistics, and commercial markets. The goal of this partnership is for clients to benefit from faster deployment, local service capabilities, and access to proven robotic solutions with an international footprint.

Richtech Robotics’ technology is designed to directly address primary pain points within the hospitality and service sectors, such as labor scarcity, escalating overhead, and the need for reliable, round-the-clock automation. Through this distribution agreement, European businesses can integrate AI-driven robotics to streamline operations, optimize their workforce, and elevate the overall guest experience.

Following a successful exhibition at ProWein 2025, Richtech Robotics is accelerating its international expansion strategy, reinforcing its position as an aspiring leader in the global deployment of AI robotics.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics develops advanced robotic solutions and the data infrastructure that makes its robots more intelligent. Guided by three strategic pillars — Industrial, Commercial, and Data Services — Richtech Robotics aims to deliver dependable automation, consistent service performance, and continuous AI-driven improvement at scale. From factory floors to hospitality venues, our robots work alongside people to enhance efficiency, precision, and quality. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com, and connect with us on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About NewConsultancy B.V.

NewConsultancy is an ICT company that helps organizations structure, implement, and continuously improve their digital environments.

Many organizations grow faster than their digital infrastructure can keep up. Technology, processes, and data often evolve separately, creating complexity and reducing clarity.

NewConsultancy helps organizations bring structure and coherence to their digital environments. By combining technological knowledge with practical expertise, we support organizations in creating stable, scalable, and future-ready digital solutions, including emerging technologies such as robotics and automation.

NewConsultancy works with both small to medium-sized organizations and larger enterprises that want to professionalize and continuously improve their digital environments.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements are based on Richtech Robotics’ current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the ability of the parties to deliver the anticipated benefits of the partnership to clients, and risks related to Richtech Robotics’ ability to realize the benefits of the collaboration described herein. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Richtech Robotics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 20, 2026, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Richtech Robotics to predict those events or how they may affect Richtech Robotics. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements occurs, Richtech Robotics’ business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Richtech Robotics assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Investors:

CORE IR

investors@richtechrobotics.com

Media:

Kelsey Romero

press@richtechrobotics.com