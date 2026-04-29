Richtech Robotics Inc. Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics” or “the Company”), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, today announced the availability of its fleet of robotic solutions and data services in the Microsoft Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Richtech Robotics customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Richtech Robotics develops advanced robotic solutions and the data infrastructure that makes its robots more intelligent. The Company’s technology is designed to directly address primary pain points across the industrial, hospitality, and service sectors, including labor scarcity, escalating overhead, and the demand for precision automation. Through this integration, businesses can leverage AI-driven robotics to streamline operations, optimize their workforce, and improve the guest experience.

Building on its work with the Microsoft AI Co-Innovation Labs, Richtech Robotics continues to advance the integration of Agentic AI into its physical robotic fleet, including the dual-arm ADAM robot. By combining cloud-based Azure AI with physical automation, the Company is developing robots capable of autonomous reasoning, contextual conversation, and real-time operational awareness.

“The availability of our solutions in the Microsoft Marketplace represents a significant step in our global growth,” said Richtech Robotics CEO Wayne Huang. “By integrating with the Microsoft ecosystem, we are advancing our objective of expanding our scalable solutions and Robotics-as-a-Service model globally, supported by a trusted cloud infrastructure.”

Cyril Belikoff, Vice President, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing, Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to welcome Richtech Robotics to Microsoft Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Microsoft Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.

You can find the Richtech Robotics listings on the Microsoft Marketplace here: Richtech Robotics Solutions.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics develops advanced robotic solutions and the data infrastructure that makes its robots more intelligent. Guided by three strategic pillars — Industrial, Commercial, and Data Services — Richtech Robotics aims to deliver dependable automation, consistent service performance, and continuous AI-driven improvement at scale. From factory floors to hospitality venues, our robots work alongside people to enhance efficiency, precision, and quality. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com, and connect with us on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements are based on Richtech Robotics’ current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the ability of the parties to deliver the anticipated benefits of the partnership to clients, and risks related to Richtech Robotics’ ability to realize the benefits of the collaboration described herein. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Richtech Robotics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 20, 2026, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Richtech Robotics to predict those events or how they may affect Richtech Robotics. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements occurs, Richtech Robotics’ business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Richtech Robotics assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Investors:

CORE IR

investors@richtechrobotics.com

Media:

Kelsey Romero

press@richtechrobotics.com