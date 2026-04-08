Bugcrowd and Carahsoft Partner to Bring FedRAMP-Authorized Proactive Security and Testing Solutions to the Public Sector

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bugcrowd and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership to expand Bugcrowd’s leading security capabilities across the Public Sector. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Bugcrowd’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s proactive security and vulnerability testing solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to expand access to Bugcrowd’s FedRAMP Moderate authorized platform across the Public Sector," said Kent Wilson, VP of Global Public Sector at Bugcrowd. “Federal, State and Local agencies are seeking secure, scalable ways to proactively identify and remediate vulnerabilities across their environments. Through Carahsoft’s trusted Government distribution network, teams can leverage the diverse ingenuity of elite security researchers through a secure, cloud-native environment.”

Bugcrowd provides a cloud-native security platform that enables organizations to proactively discover and remediate vulnerabilities through managed bug bounty programs, vulnerability disclosure programs, penetration testing and red teaming.

Designed to meet Federal security requirements, the Bugcrowd Platform operates in a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program ( FedRAMP® ) Moderate authorized environment sponsored by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), supporting data protection, operational integrity and compliance-focused deployment for Government customers.

By connecting organizations with a global community of vetted security researchers, Bugcrowd helps address cybersecurity talent shortages while enabling agencies to test systems in a controlled, secure environment. The platform’s AI-assisted researcher matching capabilities help align security testing tasks with researcher expertise to improve testing efficiency and coverage.

“With Bugcrowd’s achievement of a FedRAMP Moderate designation, Carahsoft and its reseller partners are providing Public Sector customers access to the innovative, crowdsourced security capabilities that are essential for Federal, State and Local supply chains to strengthen modern defense strategies,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “This collaboration aligns with Carahsoft’s goal of empowering the Public Sector with high-quality security solutions that protect mission-critical assets.”

Bugcrowd’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (866) 421-4683 or Bugcrowd@carahsoft.com ; or learn more about Bugcrowd’s solutions here .

About Bugcrowd

We are Bugcrowd. Since 2012, we've been empowering organizations to take back control and stay ahead of threat actors by uniting the collective ingenuity and expertise of our customers and trusted alliance of elite hackers, with our patented data and AI-powered SaaS Platform. Our network of hackers brings diverse expertise to uncover hidden weaknesses, adapting swiftly to evolving threats, even against zero-day exploits. With unmatched scalability and adaptability, our data and CrowdMatch™ AI technology in our platform finds the perfect talent for your unique fight. We are creating a new era of modern crowdsourced security that outpaces threat actors.

Unleash the ingenuity of the hacker community with Bugcrowd, visit www.bugcrowd.com .

"Bugcrowd" and "CrowdMatch" are trademarks of Bugcrowd Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

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About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .