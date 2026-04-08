In Fast-Track SWIFT Challenge, National Advertising Division Finds Verizon Wireless Pricing Disclosures Adequate

New York, NY, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge brought by T-Mobile US, Inc., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division determined that Verizon Communications Inc. provided adequate disclosure of a future price increase in connection with its “four lines for $25/line” wireless service offer.

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited process for single-issue advertising cases reviewed by the National Advertising Division (NAD).

At issue for NAD was whether Verizon’s video and online advertising adequately disclosed that its $25 per line pricing is a 36-month promotional rate that increases to $30 per line after the promotional period.

NAD found that, unlike short-term "teaser" offers that lead to dramatic price hikes after only a few months, the three-year price and future increase aligns with reasonable consumer expectations that wireless rates may adjust over the long term.

As the offer was not coupled with a "perpetual guarantee" or messaging suggesting the price would never change, NAD determined that the future $5 per month per line increase was not a material term requiring more prominent disclosure than what Verizon already provided. Therefore, NAD concluded that the challenged advertising required no modification to the disclosures.

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About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, promote fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and promoting fair competition for business.