40 years on the waterfront: Canada Place celebrates a milestone

Vancouver, B.C., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Place is celebrating 40 years as one of Canada’s most recognizable landmarks on Vancouver’s waterfront. Since opening on May 2, 1986, as the Canada Pavilion for Expo 86, it has become a popular destination for residents and visitors, a venue for major public events, and home to the Port of Vancouver’s award-winning cruise terminal.

In recognition of the anniversary, Canada Place is launching a special social media campaign throughout April that looks back at four decades of memories. The community is invited to help celebrate by posting a photo of their favourite Canada Place memory on Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #CanadaPlace40 and tagging @CanadaPlace on Instagram or @Canada Place on Facebook.

One lucky winner will be randomly selected to receive a prize package valued at $825, including a one‑night stay at the Pan Pacific Vancouver, a $200 dining gift card to the Five Sails Restaurant at Canada Place, two adult tickets to Flyover, and a $200 gift card to Damara Day Spa at Canada Place. The contest is only open to residents of British Columbia.

Canada Place was developed as part of Expo 86 through a shared vision between federal, provincial, and municipal partners to create a vibrant, multi‑use waterfront destination. Located on Pier B–C, the site traces its origins to 1927, when it was built to serve Canadian Pacific Railway and global shipping lines. Today, its iconic white sails, designed to resemble a ship under full sail, are regularly illuminated to mark national days, community events and notable milestones, making them a defining feature of Vancouver’s skyline. The distinctive Heritage Horns, acquired by Canada Place in 1994, sound the first four notes of the Canadian national anthem every day at noon and have since become a familiar daily ritual.

“For four decades, Canada Place has been part of everyday life on the Vancouver waterfront—welcoming visitors from around the world and serving as a gathering space to create lasting memories,” said Cliff Stewart, Canada Place Corporation president and vice president of operations and supply chain at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. “From Expo 86 to today, Canada Place has grown alongside the city and remains a lasting symbol of Canada on the waterfront.”

Beyond its origins as the Canada Pavilion for Expo 86, Canada Place has evolved into a premier gathering place for public events and celebrations. It hosts major moments such as the annual July 1 festivities, now known as Canada Together, and Port Day, which celebrates the region’s maritime community.

Over time, Canada Place has also become a showcase for public art and Indigenous expression, including the Coast Salish Arts archway, Salish Sea, the Journey Within, which stands as a symbolic gateway welcoming visitors to the waterfront promenade. The promenade continues west to the North Point, offering sweeping views of the harbour and surrounding mountains.

For many travellers, Canada Place offers a spectacular first impression of Vancouver, serving as both the start and end of their cruise journey. As the home of the Port of Vancouver’s cruise terminal, the port has welcomed more than 30 million passengers and more than 10,000 cruise ship calls since opening the terminal.

Today, more than 20 cruise lines are served by the terminal each season, supporting thousands of jobs and reinforcing Vancouver’s position as a leading homeport for Alaska cruises.

Forty years after Expo 86 welcomed the world to Vancouver, Canada Place remains a gathering place for Canadians, bringing communities together on the waterfront, including through a special Expo 86 zone at Canada Together on July 1, 2026—one of the nation’s largest Canada Day celebrations.

The 40th anniversary celebrations are supported by AON, CPKC, FRPD, Pomerleau, Western Pacific Enterprises, and WSP.

Timeline

1983 : Construction begins, marked by the first concrete pour led by Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and B.C. Premier William R. Bennett.

: Construction begins, marked by the first concrete pour led by Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and B.C. Premier William R. Bennett. 1986 : Canada Place opens for Expo 86 as the Canada Pavilion, officially opened by Prince Charles and Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. The Canada Pavilion hosted more than 5 million visitors during Expo 86. The Pan Pacific Hotel opens, and Holland America becomes the first cruise line to call at the cruise terminal.

: Canada Place opens for Expo 86 as the Canada Pavilion, officially opened by Prince Charles and Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. The Canada Pavilion hosted more than 5 million visitors during Expo 86. The Pan Pacific Hotel opens, and Holland America becomes the first cruise line to call at the cruise terminal. 1990s : In 1993, Canada Harbour Place Corporation becomes Canada Place Corporation. In 1994, the iconic Heritage Horns are relocated to Canada Place.

: In 1993, Canada Harbour Place Corporation becomes Canada Place Corporation. In 1994, the iconic Heritage Horns are relocated to Canada Place. 2000s : The Vancouver Convention Centre Expansion Project is approved in 2004, leading to the development of the North Point. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority opens corporate offices on the north expansion. In 2009, Canada Place becomes the first cruise terminal in Canada to offer shore power, allowing cruise ships to plug into B.C.’s hydroelectric grid while at berth.

: The Vancouver Convention Centre Expansion Project is approved in 2004, leading to the development of the North Point. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority opens corporate offices on the north expansion. In 2009, Canada Place becomes the first cruise terminal in Canada to offer shore power, allowing cruise ships to plug into B.C.’s hydroelectric grid while at berth. 2010s : Canada Place serves as the Main Press Centre for the Vancouver 2010 Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games. Canada Place refurbishes its iconic white sails, repurposing the original material for the Dream Big School in Tanzania. In 2012, the Canadian Trail opens along the west promenade, featuring interactive monuments and divides the promenade into equal sections to feature Canada’s 10 provinces and three territories. Flyover opens in 2013. In 2017, Canada Place hosts Canada 150 celebration, welcoming more than 1.2 million visitors. The inaugural World Maritime Day at the Port of Vancouver event, now known as Port Day, takes place in 2019.

: Canada Place serves as the Main Press Centre for the Vancouver 2010 Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games. Canada Place refurbishes its iconic white sails, repurposing the original material for the Dream Big School in Tanzania. In 2012, the Canadian Trail opens along the west promenade, featuring interactive monuments and divides the promenade into equal sections to feature Canada’s 10 provinces and three territories. Flyover opens in 2013. In 2017, Canada Place hosts Canada 150 celebration, welcoming more than 1.2 million visitors. The inaugural World Maritime Day at the Port of Vancouver event, now known as Port Day, takes place in 2019. 2020s: The arch at the entrance to the west promenade, Salish Sea, the Journey Within installed in 2021. In 2022, The Voyage Canada exhibit is unveiled. 2026 marks Canada Place’s 40th anniversary. Canada Together at Canada Place will be held on July 1, planned in collaboration with Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations.

Photos are available for download here.

About Canada Place

Canada Place is an internationally recognized landmark and venue for world-class events. For 40 years, Canada Place has served as a hub for national celebrations. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is a shared steward of the lands and waters that make up the Port of Vancouver and is the owner and operator of Canada Place. Canada Place houses Vancouver Convention Centre East, Pan Pacific Hotel, Flyover, World Trade Centre and Indigo Park Canada. It serves as the largest cruise ship terminal in Canada and has been the homeport to the Vancouver-Alaska cruises for 40 years.

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