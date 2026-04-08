Avocado Green Mattress Highlights EWG VERIFIED® Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Transparency and Product Safety

Los Angeles, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress, the only mattress brand to simultaneously hold six finished-product certifications across its organic mattress lineup, is highlighting its Environmental Working Group (EWG) VERIFIED® certification, reinforcing its commitment to transparency, ingredient safety, and products families can trust.

As consumers increasingly look for clarity around what’s in the products they bring into their homes, EWG VERIFIED® has become one of the most trusted third-party designations for safety and transparency. The certification requires full ingredient disclosure and strict review standards, helping ensure that products are made without harmful chemicals and meet rigorous benchmarks for health.

In a category where terms like “natural” and “non-toxic” are often used loosely, without clear definitions, EWG VERIFIED® offers a straightforward signal consumers can rely on. The certification is awarded only to products that meet high standards for ingredient safety and transparency, going beyond typical industry requirements, giving consumers greater confidence in what they’re bringing into their space.

Administered by the Environmental Working Group, the certification prioritizes consumer health at every stage, from raw material inputs to finished products. For Avocado, maintaining this designation is part of a broader commitment to accountability and transparency across its supply chain.

"At Avocado, our mission is to raise the bar for what it means to be a sustainable brand, and put the health of consumers and families first by creating products they can feel good about bringing into their homes," says Mark Abrials, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at Avocado Green Mattress. "Submitting our mattresses for EWG VERIFIED® certification is entirely voluntary, but it reflects our commitment to holding every product to the highest finished-product standards for ingredient safety."

Avocado is the only mattress brand to simultaneously hold all six of these finished-product certifications: GOTS, OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Class I, MADE SAFE®, GREENGUARD Gold, EWG VERIFIED®, and UL® Formaldehyde-Free. As expectations around product safety and transparency continue to rise, Avocado remains focused on accountability and verification — proving that certified materials, rigorous standards, and consumer trust go hand in hand.

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress is a Certified B Corporation holding six simultaneous finished-product certifications across its organic mattress lineup. Mattresses are handcrafted with certified organic materials — which may include latex, wool, and cotton, depending on the model — and contain no petroleum-based polyurethane foam. Certifications include GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Class I for finished-product harmful substance testing, EWG VERIFIED®, and MADE SAFE® for transparency and ingredient safety; GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions; and UL® Formaldehyde-Free. Avocado is a Climate Label Certified company, 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award winner, and has been recognized by Fast Company as a "Brand That Matters."

Additional Information:

www.avocadogreenmattress.com

Impact & Sustainability Report: HERE

“A Little Green” podcast, featuring a newly-released Season 3: HERE

For brand and product imagery, visit: Avocado Brand Imagery